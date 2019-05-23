Hyatt Adds Lifestyle Division Following Two Roads Acquisition

CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the organization of a new, dedicated lifestyle division, which brings together Hyatt’s and former Two Roads Hospitality’s lifestyle brands, including Andaz, Alila, Hyatt Centric, Joie de Vivre Hotels, Thompson Hotels, and tommie.

Announced as the new global head of lifestyle operations, Frederic Flageat-Simon, former CEO of Two Roads Hospitality Asia, is responsible for developing the global operations strategy for Hyatt’s new lifestyle division, working in partnership with the Global Commercial Services organization to drive enhanced operational and financial performance for the lifestyle brands. Also announced as part of the lifestyle division organization, Heather Geisler, vice president of global brands, is focusing on driving global brand awareness around Hyatt’s lifestyle division brands. The first of its kind for Hyatt, this new cross-functional division centers on the development, positioning, and execution of Hyatt’s lifestyle portfolio.

“With the introduction of a dedicated lifestyle division, we’re able to dive deeper into our guests’ preferences and further carve out Hyatt’s role in this important segment,” said Mark Vondrasek, chief commercial officer, Hyatt. “We will leverage Heather’s global full-service brand expertise with Two Roads’ brand strength and successes in the lifestyle sector, while leaning in on the broader benefits of Hyatt—like our World of Hyatt loyalty program—to provide our guests with more choices for each unique stay experience.”

“A seasoned leader with hospitality experience that spans the globe, Frederic has fused passion, creativity, and innovation together throughout his career. Responsible for operating Hyatt’s lifestyle brands, taking them to an even greater level of success, and driving a pipeline that will benefit both guests and owners, Frederic is an exceptional appointment for the organization. He will continue to cultivate our vision of providing best-in-class offerings for guests at our lifestyle hotels throughout the world,” said Hyatt’s Americas Group President Pete Sears.

Based in Chicago and reporting to Sears, Flageat-Simon is responsible for the continued integration of the Two Roads brands into the Hyatt portfolio, ensuring the operational DNA of each brand is maintained while leveraging Hyatt’s platform to optimize property performance. Flageat-Simon is also leading the creation of a strategic global structure for the lifestyle operations division, with a focus on generating additional returns for shareholders while enhancing the relevance and equity of the brands.

Bringing together the strengths and talent of the combined portfolio, Flageat-Simon and Geisler will work closely to cultivate and refine the lifestyle brands and grow this business segment. They will also collaborate broadly with the Commercial Services organization on key commercial brand functions, including digital strategy, loyalty, sales, and wellbeing, driving a heightened focus on the sustained growth of Hyatt’s lifestyle portfolio. Recently, former Two Roads brands Thompson Hotels and Joie de Vivre Hotels were integrated into the World of Hyatt loyalty program.

Hyatt is investing in the growth of its lifestyle sector with the recent acquisition of Two Roads Hospitality, including the pipelines of the Thompson Hotels and Alila brands, the expansion of Andaz hotels throughout Europe and Asia, and the global development of Hyatt Centric, which is Hyatt’s fastest-growing lifestyle brand.

