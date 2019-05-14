Hyatt Adds Joie de Vivre Hotels To Loyalty Program

On Tuesday, Hyatt added Joie de Vivre Hotels to its loyalty program, World of Hyatt. The continued program expansion follows the recent addition of Thompson Hotels, providing World of Hyatt members the ability to earn and redeem points and in-hotel benefits at 14 participating Joie de Vivre hotels located throughout the United States for stays starting May 15, 2019.

Additionally, World of Hyatt members can take advantage of loyalty benefits at Thompson Playa del Carmen and Thompson Beach House located in Mexico for stays starting May 15, 2019.

Joie de Vivre Hotels and Thompson Hotels are the latest of Hyatt’s new hotel brands to join World of Hyatt, with Alila hotels and Destination Hotels set to follow.

Hyatt and American Airlines Loyalty Collaboration

Hyatt also announced a loyalty collaboration with American Airlines. Elite members now have more ways to earn miles, points, and higher status when they fly American or stay with Hyatt. As of Monday, May 13, World of Hyatt and AAdvantage elite members are able to link their accounts. Upon doing so, World of Hyatt elite members will be able to earn bonus points on qualifying American Airlines flights and AAdvantage members will be able to earn bonus miles on qualifying Hyatt stays and experiences.

Eligible Platinum, Platinum Pro, and Executive Platinum AAdvantage members and Explorist and Globalist World of Hyatt members may have opportunities to participate in limited-time elite status offers. The first limited-time offer launched on May 13, providing eligible elite members with the ability to immediately enjoy elite benefits in the other program after registering as they work to achieve higher elite status. AAdvantage elite members will have access to World of Hyatt benefits, including a dedicated check-in area, late check-out upon request, room upgrades, and free premium internet. World of Hyatt elite members will have access to AAdvantage benefits such as priority boarding, free checked bags, free preferred seats, and more.