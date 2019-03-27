CHICAGO—Today, Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the introduction of Thompson Hotels as the first former Two Roads Hospitality LLC brand to join the World of Hyatt loyalty program on March 28, 2019. This program expansion allows World of Hyatt members more stay options to choose from and the ability to earn and redeem points and in-hotel benefits with the eight participating Thompson Hotels located throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico, including: Gild Hall and The Beekman in New York City; The Cape in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Thompson Chicago; Thompson Nashville; Thompson Seattle; Thompson Toronto; and the new Thompson Zihuatanejo on Mexico’s Pacific Coast.

This program addition follows Hyatt’s November 2018 acquisition of Two Roads, a hotel management company with a collection of brands, properties, and a global development pipeline. Thompson Hotels is the first of several brands that will be added to World of Hyatt over the coming months, including Joie de Vivre Hotels (beginning on May 15, 2019), Alila Hotels, and Destination Hotels.

“We are committed to quickly integrating these distinctive brands into Hyatt’s portfolio, allowing our guests to discover more unique destinations and connect to exclusive and rewarding experiences across their travel journeys,” said Mark Vondrasek, chief commercial officer, Hyatt Hotels Corporation. “Within weeks of Hyatt acquiring Two Roads, we started to share sales leads across this collection of new brands to drive revenue and increase value for owners. We are thrilled to welcome Thompson Hotels as the first to join World of Hyatt, with Joie de Vivre Hotels to quickly follow.”

Advertisement

The integration of these new brands into Hyatt’s portfolio throughout 2019 will provide more than 60 hotels in more than 20 new markets. In addition, these four brands will expand Hyatt’s resort offerings by 60 percent. Hyatt guests can also take advantage of more than 40 new spas, more than 20 new golf courses, and 10 new ski destinations across these newly added brands in Hyatt’s portfolio.

To promote these brands, Hyatt has created new offers for its loyalty program. Members can earn 2,000 bonus points for their first qualifying stay exploring each of the new brands, plus a free night when they experience all four brands. Eligible stays at participating hotels begin once each brand participates in World of Hyatt and are valid through December 31, 2019.

Keep up with the industry.

SUBSCRIBE