Not all organizations can be Google or Facebook, offering employees yoga rooms, nap pods, and on-site massage therapy. However, many hoteliers are trying harder to follow these tech giants in one way—by paying more attention to their team’s mental health. It’s critical to be aware of common pitfalls that can harm employees’ psyches. Leaders should know how to identify and remedy these problems, or better yet, prevent them entirely for the good of all.

Why Companies Should Invest in Wellness

The ROI is clear: dollars spent building a healthy work environment reap significant rewards, including to the bottom line. Offering employees a wellness program says, “We care about you, your health, and your happiness.” This makes employees feel more valued and motivated, as well as makes them stay longer.

According to the American Psychological Association, psychologically healthy workplaces experience 26 percent less turnover compared to the national average. Lower turnover saves companies significant dollars in recruiting costs. The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the world’s largest HR professional society, estimates that every time a business replaces a salaried employee, it costs an average of six to nine months’ salary. This equates to $20,000 to $30,000 to replace an employee making $40,000 per year.

Employees whose wellness is supported by their employers also tend to make healthier lifestyle choices, which positively impacts their productivity. They outperform their unsupported counterparts more than 80 percent of the time; for example, employees who do not exercise are 50 percent more likely to underperform at work, according to research published by Population Health Management journal.

The Mistakes Even Wellness-Minded Companies Make

While the importance of wellness is widely accepted and understood, even companies that make major financial investments in health and wellness programs may fail to reap the benefits. The most elaborate and best-intentioned health and wellness program can be undone by three commonly overlooked problems that can often lead to a mentally unhealthy workplace.