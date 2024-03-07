CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced a collaboration between the Hyatt Regency brand and Future, a personal training platform that connects users with a fitness coach to create customized virtual workouts.

Launching at 26 Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts in the United States, the collaboration includes workouts developed by Future trainers that are customized for each hotel and resort’s fitness center and equipment. With this new collaboration, Hyatt builds on its commitment to well-being and the Hyatt Regency brand’s refinement to further provide offerings that help guests, members, and customers live healthy, happy, and fulfilling lives.

“With travelers continuing to seek ways to prioritize their wellbeing and find convenient and productive ways to exercise and maintain their routines while away from home, we understand the importance of seamlessly integrating this into the guest experience,” said Emily Wright, vice president, global brand leader, Hyatt. “As a global brand with five decades of rich history and a reputation for seamless care, the new collaboration with Future is just one example of how we’re evolving the Hyatt Regency brand experience with personalized touchpoints to address the ever-changing needs of today’s travelers.”

Through this collaboration, guests at participating Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts in the United States can use guided workouts in varying levels of intensity, designed with the equipment and activities available at each fitness center and virtually guided by coaches via the Future personal training app. The workouts were created to target all fitness levels and activity preferences, allowing guests to choose the workout best suited for them. Accessing the guided workouts is through downloading the Future personal training app and scanning the QR code in their guestroom or at the hotel’s fitness center to access the hotel’s workouts.

“We built Future to incorporate fitness seamlessly into our members’ lives, and it works especially well for travel, where personalized attention and programming enable them to stay consistent outside of their daily routines,” said Rishi Mandal, CEO of Future. “Wellbeing is such an important pillar for the Hyatt Regency brand, and they are walking the walk here by offering customized workouts to their guests and members.”

Access to the custom-guided workouts via Future is now available at the 26 participating U.S. Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts, with plans to expand to more Hyatt Regency destinations later this year. Select hotels include: