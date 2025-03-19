Hyatt Forms Wellbeing Collective Advisory Board

CHICAGO, Illinois—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the formation of the Wellbeing Collective Advisory Board, a team dedicated to growing Hyatt’s wellbeing offerings, with an initial focus on innovating around how people gather for meetings and events. The Wellbeing Collective Advisory Board will play a role in ensuring that Hyatt guests and customers have access to experiences that meet their evolving needs and support their holistic wellbeing. Further, as part of the Advisory Board’s initiatives, the group will also seek to elevate Hyatt’s Wellbeing Collective, a collection of properties offering experiences for groups and meeting attendees.

“Whether traveling for business or leisure, now more than ever, our guests are seeking meaningful experiences that foster connection, build community, and enhance their mental, emotional, and physical wellbeing,” says TJ Abrams, vice president global wellbeing, Hyatt. “The new Advisory Board unites leading voices across various industries to help us innovate around the way people gather and elevate the travel journey through intentional wellbeing offerings, with a focus on ensuring our guests and customers leave feeling rejuvenated and fulfilled.”

In its commitment to advancing the way people gather at hotels worldwide, the Advisory Board will work to strengthen Hyatt’s event philosophy, Together by Hyatt, providing access to teams, tools, technology, and holistic wellbeing offerings, from care stations to meditation content, to help planners curate connected meetings and events.

Hyatt continues to integrate transformative wellbeing experiences into meetings and events at select hotels around the globe while looking to expand these offerings across its portfolio this year:

Distinctive Wellbeing Experiences: Hyatt hotels around the world offer experiences allowing group customers to focus, energize, and infuse creativity into their meetings and events, such as: Andaz 5th Avenue offers a wellbeing menu to help customize group meetings and events with experiential amenities such as yoga in the park or a Mindful Midtown Moments map. Grand Hyatt Nashville, Grand Hyatt Atlanta Buckhead, and Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown SOMA offer experiences with Le Petit Chef, designed to invigorate attendees through a culinary journey as part of their event travel. Hyatt has collaborated with Nancy H. Rothstein, MBA, globally recognized as The Sleep Ambassador, to shape the Sleep at Hyatt program available at select properties globally, which includes a set of practical sleep tips to encourage guests to get better sleep during their stay. As part of Together by Hyatt’s More Intentional meeting offerings, guests can recharge mentally, physically, and emotionally with breaks inspired by Miraval Resorts & Spas’ video content.

Hyatt hotels around the world offer experiences allowing group customers to focus, energize, and infuse creativity into their meetings and events, such as: Wellbeing Retreats: Expanding on Miraval Resorts & Spas’ wellness retreat offerings, select hotels will offer wellbeing retreats for group customers, offering experiences designed to foster connections, enhance collaboration, and allow groups to achieve their collective goals through mindful practices and wellness activities.

Expanding on Miraval Resorts & Spas’ wellness retreat offerings, select hotels will offer wellbeing retreats for group customers, offering experiences designed to foster connections, enhance collaboration, and allow groups to achieve their collective goals through mindful practices and wellness activities. Extending Care through World of Hyatt’s Global Collaborations: Groups can access expanded wellbeing resources through World of Hyatt’s collaborations, such as guided meditations through Headspace, courses that can be woven into itineraries available via MasterClass, and the ability to earn World of Hyatt points for qualifying workouts completed on Peloton equipment at participating Hyatt properties.

The Wellbeing Collective Advisory Board members will bring their perspectives and industry expertise to a shared vision that advances care for guests’ and customers’ wellbeing.

Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble: Mental health expert, nonprofit founder, and collaborator/thought leader with Miraval Resorts & Spas.

Mental health expert, nonprofit founder, and collaborator/thought leader with Miraval Resorts & Spas. Ally Love: CEO/founder of Love Squad, Peloton instructor, Today Show on-air contributor.

CEO/founder of Love Squad, Peloton instructor, Today Show on-air contributor. David Stewart: Founder of Super Age and AGEIST.

Founder of Super Age and AGEIST. Deepak Chopra M.D.: Author in integrative medicine using science to promote holistic wellbeing and spirituality, and founder of DeepakChopra.ai and Cyberhuman.ai.

Author in integrative medicine using science to promote holistic wellbeing and spirituality, and founder of DeepakChopra.ai and Cyberhuman.ai. IN-Q: Poet, songwriter, convener, and advocate for mental wellbeing.

Poet, songwriter, convener, and advocate for mental wellbeing. Dr. John Scott: Head of LearningDesign and Strategy at MasterClass.

Head of LearningDesign and Strategy at MasterClass. Juliet Funt: Author of A Minute to Think, Fortune 500 advisor, and creator of Hyatt’s Mindful Meetings Guide.

“In the way people gather at hotels, we discover not just places, but opportunities for connection, transformation, and renewal,” said Chopra. “I’m honored to be part of this initiative to enhance travelers’ experiences. By nurturing the mind, body, and spirit, we can create immersive experiences that leave individuals feeling rejuvenated and inspired, fostering a deeper connection with themselves and those around them.”

Love said, “As someone who is passionate about travel and wellness, it’s thrilling to be a part of an industry-leading team of experts aimed at enhancing the experience of gathering through travel. Travel is a transformative experience, and it’s incredibly impactful seeing companies like Hyatt dedicated to finding meaningful ways to nurture our body and our minds, making the journey more enriching—whether on personal travel or when we convene for business.”