CHICAGO—Hyatt announced a new collaboration with Mind Share Partners, a nonprofit that is changing the culture of workplace mental health. Rooted in global colleague insights and feedback, this collaboration focuses on Hyatt’s commitment to wellbeing by building an understanding around mental health, seeking support when needed, and contributing to a mentally healthy workplace.

“At Hyatt, our differentiated approach to wellbeing starts by actively listening to what truly matters to our colleagues and extends to each guest that steps into a Hyatt hotel around the world,” says Christy Sinnott, senior vice president of talent management, Hyatt. “We know wellbeing is deeply personal, which is why Hyatt strives to create a culture of wellbeing at work by offering an array of experiences, tools, and resources that care for both who you are and how you are. Our collaboration with Mind Share Partners is one more way we are supporting Hyatt hotels and offices to create a mentally healthy workplace for colleagues to thrive.”

To kick off this collaboration, Hyatt and Mind Share Partners conducted a series of focus groups and interviews with Hyatt leaders and colleagues globally to learn about the nuances and stigmas around mental health. Guided by the expertise of Mind Share Partners, Hyatt is setting out to help broaden colleagues’ understanding of mental wellbeing, normalize experiences, eliminate stigma, and create a dialogue around the importance of mental health. A component of this strategy will be grounded in storytelling, starting with Hyatt leaders who will share insights from their personal journeys.

World Mental Health Day and Beyond

In addition to the new collaboration with Mind Share Partners, throughout the week of October 7, Hyatt colleagues around the world have access to virtual sessions with Mind Share Partners to gain an understanding of mental health practices.

Further, Hyatt colleagues continue to enjoy wellbeing resources and programming that can provide holistic wellbeing support and inspire wellbeing practices both inside and outside of work, such as:

Access to wellbeing content that supports personal and professional growth: Through its wellbeing collaborations, Hyatt colleagues can access a variety of tools that promote mindfulness practices and support the ongoing pursuit of self-growth, including discounted access to MasterClass content, a selection of guided meditations by Healthy Minds Innovations, and access to a mental wellbeing assessment tool, Hyatt Well-Check.

Annual Wellbeing Observances: Exclusive tools, programming, and spaces to connect and inspire colleagues' wellbeing practices with dedicated wellbeing observance throughout the year, including Global Wellbeing Week and Global Day of Gratitude—two Hyatt traditions created by and for colleagues—as well as World Mental Health Day.

“With World Mental Health Day approaching, we’re reminded of the vital importance of mental and emotional wellbeing in our daily lives,” said TJ Abrams, vice president of wellbeing, Hyatt. “As a hospitality company uniquely focused on care, wellbeing is engrained in our DNA and the ultimate expression of our purpose—we care for people so they can be their best. We are deeply committed to working with industry-leading brands and experts to provide thoughtful and impactful resources to help all of those we care for—guests, World of Hyatt members, customers, and colleagues—so they may prioritize their personal wellbeing journeys.”

Supporting Guest, Member, and Customer Wellbeing Journeys

Some ways in which Hyatt supports wellbeing for guests, members, and customers are through: