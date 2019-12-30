So, what could be new in loyalty programs? That’s what LODGING wanted to know in speaking to Jeff Doane, senior vice president, sales and marketing, North and Central America at AccorHotels about the rollout of its lifestyle loyalty program—ALL: Accor Live Limitless. Doane describes how changing customer preferences prompted this lifestyle brand to rethink and overhaul its loyalty offering and shared details of its features.

Why was the new Lifestyle Loyalty Program ALL: Accor Live Limitless created?

Accor recognized that our customers’ needs were evolving and how they were interacting with brands was changing. Although points were still important, their main focus had shifted more to the emotional connection and experiences that brands can bring. Accor saw this as an opportunity to redefine our loyalty promise in order to provide members with the deeper level of personalization and experiences that they are looking for. ALL – Accor Live Limitless provides experiences that go beyond the stay and allow us to bring greater value to our customers as part of their everyday life, whether they live, work, or play.

What are the special features of ALL – Accor Live Limitless?

One of the great new features of ALL is our new local dining offer, which allows members to earn and redeem points every time they dine in one of our restaurants, even when they are not staying with us.

Advertisement

We also have two new tiers starting in January 2020—Diamond and Limitless “Invitation Only,” which allows us to provide greater recognition and benefits to our most valued customers. In addition, a new Platinum benefit—Suite Night Upgrade Awards—provides our members with guaranteed access to a suite.

Other features include: the addition of more brands to the program, facilitating more global earning and redemption opportunities; the expansion of Limitless Experiences, connecting our members with the opportunity to attend unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime, “money can’t buy” experiences; new partnerships, allowing the ability to earn and redeem points, as well as delivering incredible experiences; best rate guarantee reinforced with a potential refund up to 25 percent; and a new digital platform (all.accor.com) and app. The back-end of the platform allows us to better understand and track the needs of our members so that we are able to deliver more personalized experiences.

What is the timing on this program? Is it already functioning?

ALL was soft-launched on December 3, 2019, in hotels and to members, with the launch of the new ALL digital platform and app, and the rollout of new benefits including Suite Night Upgrades. We will officially launch our global communications campaign for ALL in January 2020. The program will continue to evolve over the coming months as we integrate new rewards, benefits, and experiences into the program.

What else should we know about the program?

We are very excited about the transformation of our loyalty program. We saw our first evolution back in 2018 with the integration of Fairmont, Raffles & Swissôtel into Le Club AccorHotels, which moved the program away from being purely transactional and points-based by adding a recognition component to it. We have now taken that one step further and have created a truly experiential, lifestyle loyalty program, providing members with a greater level of personalization, more benefits and rewards, and access to incredible experiences—whether they are staying with us or visiting us locally. We are excited at what lies ahead for ALL. The opportunities available to members worldwide are truly limitless.

Keep up with the industry.

Subscribe to LODGING