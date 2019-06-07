Hotels Acclaim the Power of Breakfast

Breakfast is often touted as the most important meal of the day. For many hotel brands, the first meal of the day is also a critical piece of the guest experience. Below are several brands that recently renewed their focus on breakfast with new initiatives and amenities.

Westin Debuts New Power Breakfast

In celebration of Global Running Day on June 5, Westin Hotels & Resorts unveiled a new worldwide culinary program, adding to the brand’s existing wellness offerings and helping travelers fuel their workouts, productivity, and sleep. This new culinary offering provides options that suit guests’ individual dietary needs and preferences. Westin will also implement responsibly sourced and organic items. The new menu will be available at breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and through in-room dining.

Additionally, on Global Running Day, celebrity chef and wellness expert Dan Churchill joined Westin in New York City to launch his Ancient Grain Power Bowl, which he crafted for the brand. The bowl has quinoa, amaranth, and coconut milk with house-made peanut butter and strawberry chia seed jam and is topped with walnuts. The dish will be available at seven select properties through June 30—Westin Denver Downtown, The Westin Nashville, The Westin Bayshore Vancouver, The Westin at the Woodlands, The Westin Edina Galleria, The Westin Cape Coral, and the Westin Sarasota.

“We know that travel is stressful, and that it is increasingly difficult for travelers to maintain their wellness routines while on the road. Sticking with an exercise routine, prioritizing a good night’s sleep, and focusing on nutrition helps us feel better, be more productive, and allows us to be more present during our travels,” said Brian Povinelli, Westin’s global brand leader. “Our new sourcing promise and commitment to regionally-relevant menus and personal dietary needs make it easy for travelers to maintain their personal eating habits while also getting a taste of their destination, all without leaving the hotel.”

Hilton Encourages Guests To Connect Over Breakfast

In May, five Hilton brands that collectively make up the “Hilton Breakfast Alliance”—Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton—released a consumer survey conducted by Kelton Global, which found that Americans want more opportunities to make breakfast a priority and connect with their loved ones. Despite this ambition, the survey revealed that many continue to neglect the first meal of the day.

According to the results of the State of Breakfast survey, 79 percent of Americans surveyed agreed that breakfast is the most important meal, 80 percent believed a shared meal can set the tone for the day, and 89 percent believed breakfasting with family or loved ones is a recipe for a great day and would make them feel happier (47 percent) and more fulfilled (38 percent). Despite this, the majority of Americans (56 percent) admit they skip breakfast more than any other meal. Fewer than one in 10 get to share the morning meal with family or friends.

“The ‘Hilton Breakfast Alliance’ is on a mission to transform breakfast, taking it from an isolated, rushed, and disconnected experience to an enjoyable opportunity to start the day by connecting with others,” said Bill Duncan, global head, All Suites and Focused Service category, Hilton. “Every day in our hotels, we see the bonding that occurs when family and friends share breakfast together. It’s a great opportunity to reconnect while on the road— and should be at home, as well.”

At the kick-off to the summer travel season, the “Hilton Breakfast Alliance” encouraged people to make May 25 “Eat Breakfast Together Day” and take a pledge to enjoy the most important meal of the day with others to be entered to for a chance to win a weekend stay at a select Hilton hotel. The brands partnered with National TV personality and lifestyle expert Brandi Milloy to celebrate Eat Breakfast Together Day.