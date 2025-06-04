NoMad Hotels Announces Michigan Debut

DETROIT, Michigan—NoMad Hotels has announced its debut in Michigan, following an agreement with Ford Motor Company to open a nearly 180-guestroom hotel in Detroit. The hotel will be housed within The Station at Michigan Central, a 30-acre tech and cultural hub. NoMad Detroit closely follows the announcement of the brand’s Asia debut in Singapore, after Sydell Group and Hilton partnered together in a joint venture to grow the NoMad brand. The NoMad brand was founded in 2011 and is led by Chief Executive Officer Andrew Zobler.

“NoMad has built a reputation for developing hotels that take inspiration from the history, art, design and culture that make a place unique, and NoMad Detroit is poised to be no exception,” said Andrew Zobler, founder & CEO, Sydell Group. “A city steeped in history with an incredibly bright future, NoMad Detroit is part of an ambitious project that is transforming The Station at Michigan Central into a center for commerce, innovation, community, and culture. As we continue the international expansion of NoMad from the iconic London location, with plans to launch in Detroit and Singapore and more in the works, we look forward to giving travelers a chance to experience our unparalleled luxury in the most vibrant destinations.”

Expected to open in 2027, NoMad Detroit will anchor the west side of The Station and the top five floors of the building’s tower. Nearly 180 guestrooms, including 30 suites, are slated for the upper floors, marking the first time in the building’s history that floors 14-18 will be occupied. The hotel will also offer guests luxury wellness facilities and additional amenities. Originally opened in 1913, The Station was designed by architects Warren & Wetmore and Reed & Stem, the same team behind New York’s Grand Central. NoMad will reimagine The Station’s restaurant and carriage house with its restaurant and bar concepts. The interior design will highlight the work of Detroit artists and makers throughout public and guest spaces, continuing NoMad’s tradition of working with local collaborators to make its hotels both global and locally rooted.

“A year after we opened Michigan Central Station to the world, our vision to create a global innovation hub and a destination symbolizing Detroit’s future is well underway,” said Bill Ford, executive chair, Ford Motor Company. “Together with NoMad and Hilton, we are now announcing the next phase of our ambitious vision offering visitors and the community a unique hotel destination and memorable food and beverage experiences in this iconic landmark. The new NoMad Detroit hotel will not just be a place to stay, but an energetic and exciting gathering place for years to come.”

Initially opened in 1913 and replacing the previous Detroit Union Depot, The Station’s more than 110-year history is a prominent element of the hotel’s design. NoMad’s careful renovation of the space will connect the history of Michigan Central Station and the City of Detroit with the brand’s global spirit. This design will be created through a collaboration with local artists and makers to create a concept that engages with the community.

“Michigan Central is proud to welcome the NoMad brand to Detroit, bringing world-class hospitality to one of the country’s most iconic buildings,” said Josh Sirefman, Chief Executive Officer, Michigan Central. “NoMad’s track record of thoughtfully integrating into culturally significant places and for creating spaces that celebrate local character made them a natural fit. This partnership is a continuation of our work of turning The Station at Michigan Central into a global destination that serves residents and attracts visitors as well as inspiring entrepreneurs, industry, and creatives.”

The announcement of NoMad Detroit comes nearly one year after Michigan Central and Ford celebrated The Station’s reopening last June and pushes the project forward to its next phase of reactivation. Since launching in April 2023, Michigan Central has grown into a diverse ecosystem with nearly 240 companies. Michigan Central and Ford opened The Station in June 2024, after an extensive six-year restoration. Today, The Station has become home to multinational corporations and small businesses as tenants and has welcomed nearly 300,000 visitors. NoMad Detroit will deliver accessible luxury experiences to Detroiters, Michigan Central’s network of startups and industry partners, and visitors.

“This project is one of many new locations for Hilton’s luxury brands, following announcements in Turks & Caicos, Egypt, Singapore, and India,” said Kara Randall, vice president, luxury and mixed-use development, Hilton. “With our existing NoMad footprint in London and NoMad Singapore in the pipeline in Asia, we chose to announce our next NoMad project with Ford, who, like Hilton, represents iconic American companies at this quintessential crossroads for U.S. travel in the historic renovation of Michigan Central Station. This project champions Detroit, rejuvenates a historic landmark, and marks Hilton’s luxury debut in Michigan, part of Hilton’s aim to serve every stay occasion in every location.”

This signing is a significant addition to Hilton’s luxury portfolio worldwide, which now includes more than 500 properties due to the growth of Hilton’s luxury brands as well as an exclusive partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World. Recent luxury openings include Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique, Waldorf Astoria Osaka, Sax Paris, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Signia by Hilton Amman. Hilton has nearly 100 luxury hotels under development worldwide.