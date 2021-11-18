Holiday Inn Express has surpassed 3,000 open properties across the globe with more than 300,000 rooms in 2,100 cities, continuing to serve IHG Hotels & Resorts’ growth engine. With nearly 650 properties expected to open in the coming years, Holiday Inn Express accounts for more than a third of IHG’s global pipeline. The brand continues to attract hotel owners as it expands to new markets, including its first signing in Japan.

Celebrating its 30th year as one of the most frequented hotel brands in the world, Holiday Inn Express is everywhere guests want and need to be. Whether our guests are taking a cross-country road trip in the United States or visiting the beaches of Bali, Holiday Inn Express delivers hospitality with a consistent experience guests know and love, providing everything from a complimentary Express Start breakfast to modern rooms designed for rest and comfort.

Stephanie Atiase, vice president at IHG Hotels & Resorts and global brand head for Holiday Inn Express, said, “Holiday Inn Express was created to challenge the travel industry with a belief in the power of simple, smart travel. Our owners benefit from strong occupancy levels, our purposeful contemporary design, and strong performance that continued throughout the pandemic. Now, after developing strong guest loyalty, we mark a significant milestone with more than 3,000 hotels across 50 countries with dedicated hotel colleagues passionate about service. As we look to the future and welcome a new generation of travelers, we’ll continue to deliver a great sleep experience, our beloved Express Start breakfast while also innovating in ways that matter the most to our customers.”

Americas

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Doral—Miami (United States): A brand new hotel with spaces that enable guests to be productive, connect with friends, family, and colleagues. Near Doral’s shopping districts including Miami International Mall, Dolphin Mall, and CityPlace Doral, guests have a variety of entertainment options such as dining, comedy, bowling, movies, nightlife, and shopping.

Holiday Inn Express is expanding in every corner of the United States, and since 2019 the hotel has opened 11 new hotels in Florida alone. The brand has charted five percent growth in openings in the Americas region since 2019.

Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Africa

Holiday Inn Express Dusseldorf—Hauptbahnhof (Germany): The largest Holiday Inn Express in Europe, this property is located near the city’s central railway and Old Town. With the Holiday Inn Express Next Generation designs, the new opening offers guestrooms and a Pillow Menu.

Germany is one of the brand’s top markets in Europe, with 44 hotels and 11 of those hotels added to the German market since 2019. The number of Holiday Inn Express hotels in the European market has grown over 10 percent since 2019.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Queenstown (New Zealand): This is the brand’s first opening in New Zealand, making its debut in the country in summer 2020. Located near skiing destinations, this property has a stylish alpine aesthetic and features an outdoor lounge and firepit.

Across the EMEAA region, Holiday Inn Express has partnered with owners to build hotels that provide consistent experiences for IHG Rewards members with localized design elements that capture the feel of each city.

Greater China

Holiday Inn Express Zhuhai Gongbei: Located in the center of Gongbei CBD, this property is near a transportation hub and high-speed rail and walking distance to dining, entertainment, and shopping. The hotel overlooks the coast where the Hongkong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge spans the bay and the Macau skyline, providing views from the floor-to-ceiling windows in every guestroom.

Greater China accounts for more than half of the brand’s total global growth. The brand’s development strategy is aligned with China’s high-speed train mapping, and the franchise model supports growth in the region. Holiday Inn Express hotels are in nearly every part of China—including 31 provinces and municipalities.

Holiday Inn Express continues to deliver on the needs of today’s travelers at its open properties and enjoys connecting with customers across all social channels. The brand designs and Express Start breakfast were developed using guest insights along with operational input from owners and operators. The breakfast offering provides items including pancakes, warm cinnamon rolls, and IHG’s proprietary recipe for bacon. In response to growing consumer demand for healthy options, the breakfast menu includes items like Hormel turkey sausage, Chobani Greek yogurt, fresh fruit, and old-fashioned rolled oats.