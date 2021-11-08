IHG’s Vignette Collection Launches Franchise Sales in the United States

IHG Hotels & Resorts has launched franchise sales in the United States for its newest brand, Vignette Collection, providing an opportunity for independent hotel owners in markets across the country. IHG unveiled the Luxury & Lifestyle collection brand in August, along with the first properties to join the collection in Australia and Thailand.

Vignette Collection is the latest offering in IHG’s Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio in recent years, which now includes more than 400 hotels and 100,000 rooms—the second largest portfolio in the industry globally. The brand builds on the heritage and reputation of brands such as InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, which marked its 75th anniversary this year, and IHG’s systems and capabilities, including resources and a luxury loyalty offering for guests and owners.

Julienne Smith, senior vice president, development, Americas commented, “Vignette Collection gives owners and guests an inspiring new choice and, while each hotel in the collection will maintain its unique story and guest experience, guests will also enjoy the assurance of a consistent and high-quality experience backed by IHG. There is outstanding potential in the Americas region for this brand, specifically in urban and resort locations, with Vignette Collection offering high value and flexibility for hotel owners.”

Advertisement

Vignette Collection

Whether it’s a city property, a resort, or beyond, IHG’s Vignette Collection will provide a distinct service style and character. Vignette Collection is the first and only collection brand from IHG, rounding out IHG’s Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio which also includes Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, and Hotel Indigo.

Owners of independent hotels and small hotel portfolios are attracted to the opportunity to benefit from the scale, expertise, and investment of a global hotel brand leader, such as IHG. Those joining the brand will gain access to its guest reservation system, Luxury & Lifestyle knowledge, the IHG Rewards loyalty program, and procurement efficiencies. All of this will come while each hotel can retain its distinctive identity.

Alongside significant owner benefits, the brand will meet the needs of travelers seeking different experiences and will provide the choice of destinations to earn and burn loyalty points. Luxury and lifestyle hotels and small portfolios will fast-track IHG’s growth in the market.