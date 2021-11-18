STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Slightly Increases From Previous Week

LODGING Staff
November 2021

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance increased slightly from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data through November 13, 2021.

U.S. Hotel Performance

November 7-13, 2021

Percentage change from 2019 comparable week:
Occupancy: 61.6 percent (down 3.9 percent)
ADR: $129.98 (up 2.6 percent)
RevPAR: $80.02 (down 1.4 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Norfolk/Virginia Beach saw the only occupancy increase over 2019 (up 8.8 percent to 60.6 percent).

San Francisco/San Mateo experienced the steepest occupancy decline from 2019 (down 35.8 percent to 55.8 percent).

New Orleans reported the largest ADR increase when compared with 2019 (up 35.3 percent to $192.95).

The largest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 55.6 percent to $93.55) and Chicago (down 38.5 percent to $66.78).

LODGING Staff

