STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Slightly Increases From Previous Week

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance increased slightly from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data through November 13, 2021.

U.S. Hotel Performance November 7-13, 2021 Percentage change from 2019 comparable week:

Occupancy: 61.6 percent (down 3.9 percent)

ADR: $129.98 (up 2.6 percent)

RevPAR: $80.02 (down 1.4 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Norfolk/Virginia Beach saw the only occupancy increase over 2019 (up 8.8 percent to 60.6 percent).

San Francisco/San Mateo experienced the steepest occupancy decline from 2019 (down 35.8 percent to 55.8 percent).

New Orleans reported the largest ADR increase when compared with 2019 (up 35.3 percent to $192.95).

The largest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 55.6 percent to $93.55) and Chicago (down 38.5 percent to $66.78).