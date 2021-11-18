STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Slightly Increases From Previous Week

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance increased slightly from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data through November 13, 2021.
U.S. Hotel Performance
November 7-13, 2021
Percentage change from 2019 comparable week:
Occupancy: 61.6 percent (down 3.9 percent)
ADR: $129.98 (up 2.6 percent)
RevPAR: $80.02 (down 1.4 percent)
Among the Top 25 Markets, Norfolk/Virginia Beach saw the only occupancy increase over 2019 (up 8.8 percent to 60.6 percent).
San Francisco/San Mateo experienced the steepest occupancy decline from 2019 (down 35.8 percent to 55.8 percent).
New Orleans reported the largest ADR increase when compared with 2019 (up 35.3 percent to $192.95).
The largest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 55.6 percent to $93.55) and Chicago (down 38.5 percent to $66.78).