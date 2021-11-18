This Week’s Comings & Goings

Peter Palli has been appointed to chief commercial officer for Omni Hotels & Resorts. Palli will be responsible for all revenue-generating efforts across sales, marketing, revenue management, distribution, and analytics. Palli joins Omni from Signature Aviation, where he served as vice president of revenue management and analytics.

Virgin Hotels is welcoming new Vice President of Operations—North America Todd Orlich. Orlich will be based in Miami, has over 25 years of experience with the brand, and will be responsible for the operational performance of the brand’s new and existing properties and strategic plans.

Raines, a hospitality management, development, and investment group, named Kristen Myers vice president of investments. Myers is responsible for the company’s investment and capital activities, focusing on developing an investment thesis for each of Raines’ projects while managing investor relations, investment analysis, and underwriting.

Dream Hotel Group promoted Robert R. Mallia to vice president of architecture and construction. Mallia has been with the company for 10 years. His key areas of focus include pre-construction drawings, programming review, building codes, zoning analysis, monitoring construction and renovation budgets, and more.

Guy Reinbold is the newly appointed corporate director of food and beverage for Meyer Jabara Hotels. In this role, Reinbold will focus on driving revenue and ancillary income for owners by maintaining cost controls, creating fresh food and beverage concepts based on market location, and sourcing quality products.

The Viceroy Hotel Group has announced Brian Speranza area director of business and leisure travel of Hotel Zelos, Hotel Zetta, and Hotel Zeppelin, part of Viceroy Hotels & Resorts’ Urban Retreats collection. Speranza has over eight years of business development and sales management experience.

John Davis has been appointed to managing director, asset management for Driftwood Capital. In this role, Davis will be responsible for managing Driftwood Capital’s portfolio and new hotels that are joining the firm’s development and acquisitions pipeline. He was previously vice president of asset management for Stonebridge.

Ted Turner Reserves promoted Theresa King to general manager of Vermejo Hospitality. King was formerly the general manager of Sierra Grande, where she was responsible for all operations and reservations. In her new role, King will manage guest services at Vermejo and will be responsible for facility and employee growth.

Park Hyatt Chicago announced the appointment of Rike Erdbrink general manager. Erdbrink is responsible for directing all assets of hotel operations, as well as overseeing the hotel’s team members and working to ensure that guest experience is at a high level. She was previously hotel manager at Grand Hyatt Hong Kong.

Fairmont Dallas welcomes Michael Beck director of operations. Beck is responsible for overseeing the performance and strategic direction of all operational departments at Fairmont Dallas. Beck was promoted to director of operations at Omni Park West Dallas from senior assistant director of food and beverage at Omni Dallas Downtown.

Jennifer Toups has been appointed to senior sales executive for the complex sales team for both the New Orleans Marriott and Sheraton New Orleans Hotel. Toups manages a portfolio of accounts on behalf of Marriott’s Convention and Resorts Network and joined the New Orleans Marriott in 2013.

Sheraton Dallas welcomes Dave Swift director of sales and marketing. Swift brings over thirty years of hospitality experience to the role. Swift joins Sheraton Dallas from Marriott Marquis Houston where he served as director of sales and marketing. During his career, Swift managed pre-openings of hotels, brand conversions, and more.

Matthew Ross has been named director of food and beverage for the London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles. Ross will oversee all culinary and beverage operations for Boxwood, the Lobby Car, the rooftop pool and in-room dining, and onsite events. He was previously director of food and beverage operations at Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants.

Wild Dunes Resort, a Destination by Hyatt property, announced three new food and beverage team members: Austin Blake is chef de cuisine of Oystercatcher Restaurant & Bar, Thalita Smith is chef de cuisine of Coastal Provisions, and Joshua Smolik is general manager of Coastal Provisions.