OXNARD, California—TownePlace Suites by Marriott Ventura Oxnard has officially opened its doors. Located in the RiverPark neighborhood, the hotel is just a short walk from The Collection RiverPark, which offers numerous shopping, dining, and entertainment options. The 121-suite property is managed by DKN Hotels.

TownePlace Suites Ventura Oxnard is situated 10 minutes from downtown Oxnard and offers guests access to Channel Islands Harbor and National Park, Camarillo Premium Outlets, Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, Oxnard State Beach/Mandalay Beach, and numerous other Ventura County beaches.

“We are pleased to introduce Marriott’s award-winning TownePlace Suites brand to the Oxnard area,” said Ana Almada, chief executive officer, DKN Hotels. “This property reflects our ongoing commitment to providing flexible, comfortable spaces designed for today’s travelers who value productivity and relaxation during their stay. With our welcoming team, spacious suites and thoughtful amenities, we will ensure every guest feels truly at home.”

TownePlace Suites by Marriott Ventura Oxnard offers studios and one-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens, as well as separate living, working, and sleeping areas. Guest room amenities include adjustable workspaces, a custom ElfaÒ closet from the Container Store, smart TV’s with streaming capabilities, and complimentary Wi-Fi.

The hotel also offers guests a fitness center, a sports court, an outdoor courtyard and Weber grills, an outdoor game area, guest laundry, a complimentary buffet breakfast, a 24-hour In a Pinch market, an outdoor swimming pool, and 326 square feet of functional meeting space.