Four Things Hoteliers Should Know About Grab-and-Go F&B

Of all the disruptions the hotel industry has borne since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest was the upending of how hotels approach their food and beverage (F&B) programs. One solution that many hotels have implemented is grab-and-go markets, which allow guests to purchase pre-packaged food or meals with limited risk of exposure. Grab-and-go F&B programs have taken off since the start of the pandemic, with many hotels putting their own unique spin on the concept.

Don Falgoust, vice president of food and beverage strategy execution at third-party manager Remington Hotels, has overseen the rollouts of numerous grab-and-go programs since the start of the pandemic. He shares some tips for hoteliers looking to make the most of their grab-and-go setup.