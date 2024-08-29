Tavernetta Vail to Open at Four Seasons Resort Vail in Winter 2024

BOULDER, Colorado—Frasca Hospitality Group and Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail announced a new partnership to open Tavernetta Vail in winter 2024.

“Four Seasons shares our commitment to hospitality excellence, and we are confident in the alignment of our organizations to deliver an unmatched culinary experience to this world-class resort and year-round destination,” says Bobby Stuckey, co-founder, Frasca Hospitality Group and Master Sommelier. “We look forward to working with the Four Seasons Vail team to execute our mutual vision and to welcoming new and returning guests to Vail this winter.”

“We couldn’t be happier to partner with Bobby and the Colorado-based Frasca Hospitality Group to bring the beloved Tavernetta brand to Vail,” says Jerome Arribas, general manager, Four Seasons Resort Vail. “This restaurant promises to set a new dining standard, enriching our destination with unforgettable experiences and a vibrant ambiance while infusing a la dolce vita style into the town of Vail.”

Like its namesake in Denver, Tavernetta Vail will offer a menu that explores Italy. Tavernetta Vail will also provide an all-Italian wine list, a full champagne offering, and an Italian-driven spirits list and digestif program.

Under the direction of Studio Collective OZ Architects, the space (previously held by Flame Restaurant) is undergoing a comprehensive renovation. Tavernetta Vail will have multiple indoor/outdoor spaces featuring a new bar and lounge as well as booth seating for après-ski dining or a morning bite. A renovated private dining room will anchor the farthest end of the restaurant and will be for small meetings, family gatherings, and milestone life events. Other furnishings incorporate details to underscore craftsmanship, with nods to Italian architect Gio Ponti.

“We designed a modern space that complements the spectacular surrounding mountains by incorporating an abundance of natural materials and elegant details that pay homage to Vail’s heritage as a premier destination for elevated experiences, whether it be exceptional dining or world-class skiing,” says Christian Schulz, design director and partner at Studio Collective. “Together with the teams at Tavernetta and Four Seasons Vail, we are bringing this vision to life, seamlessly blending Italian allure with mountain coziness to create an inviting ambiance for an extraordinary dining experience.”

Tavernetta Vail is one of several enhancements to be announced at Four Seasons Resort Vail, joining a reimagined Spa and wellness program, renovated suites, and a forthcoming Ski Concierge.