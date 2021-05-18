The Secret to Welcoming Families Back With Confidence

Travel is on the cusp of a rebound, with family travel leading the way. Forty-three percent of parents are planning family hotel visits this summer and fall, according to March 2021 data from the Family Travel Association, and extended family trip planning is on the rise as well. So many reunions and gatherings were put on hold through 2020. That means many incoming guests could be small travelers, the kind that need special care, attention, and accommodations.

While every box has likely been checked in preparation for this travel boom everyone has been waiting for, there is one item to keep top of mind: cribs. Think about it: Babies and toddlers sleep a lot. According to the Sleep Foundation, infants 4-11 months old sleep up to 15 hours a day; toddlers up to 14 hours. It’s in a hotel’s best interest operationally to have cribs on hand.

As many hotels rethink amenities, it’s important to understand that cribs for infants and small children are not nice-to-haves—they’re must-haves. It’s important to understand that safe, sturdy, compliant cribs are necessities. It all comes down to child safety, comfort, and a positive guest experience, none of which can be compromised.

A Crib Checklist

A good rule of thumb for how many cribs to have on hand is 20 percent of rooms on a property, and more if the property has families with small children as frequent guests.

Cribs designed especially for the high-use hospitality environment will not only be safer but also more durable, ultimately giving you a higher ROI.

Understand and ensure regulatory compliance—the right manufacturer can make compliance much more worry-free. Note that any cribs made before 2010 will not be compliant with current safety standards.

By always providing a crib to guests with infants, you’re showing your commitment to their family’s safety. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission found that placing babies in adult beds puts them at risk of suffocation or strangulation.

Loose-fitting sheets can be hazardous to children. Make sure your cribs have tight-fitting sheets.

Choose a manufacturer/vendor with a wide assortment of crib types so you can get what works best for your property, whether solid wood, steel, or travel yards.

As properties know from pandemic protocol, cleanability and hygiene is critical. Be sure to get cribs that are easy to clean and sanitize.

Advise guests and staff on proper in-room crib placement. For example, it’s safest to avoid placing cribs near anything that could cause a threat of child injury, such as window blind cords, heaters, or irons.

Accommodating babies isn’t something most properties think about all the time, yet it’s key to welcoming families back with 100 percent confidence. Chances are, hotel guest check-in might not know a family needs a crib until they arrive. Having the right assortment on hand can streamline operations more than you might be aware. Then housekeeping won’t have to scramble to check storage to see if cribs purchased five years ago are still in good shape, a crib will get to a guestroom quickly, and most importantly—guests will have a safer and ultimately better experience. Wishing safe and happy travels to all as we embark on the much-awaited adventure of the resurgence of family trips.