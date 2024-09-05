Peachtree Group Launches Restaurant Management Division

ATLANTA, Georgia—Peachtree Group has launched a restaurant management division. Under the leadership of Daniel Puglisi, SVP of corporate operations for hospitality management, this division will focus on operating quick-service restaurants, starting with coffee shops. This new venture underscores Peachtree Group’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the hospitality industry, beginning with a partnership with AdventHealth and launching a Starbucks location in its AdventHealth Orlando hospital.

“Since our founding in 2007, we have consistently grown by identifying inefficient markets and capitalizing on them to achieve strong returns and build sustainable businesses,” said Greg Friedman, Peachtree Group’s managing principal and CEO. “The expansion into restaurants from our existing hospitality management capabilities was a natural evolution. Our partnership with AdventHealth marks a significant milestone as we look to replicate this successful model across their network and other captive locations.”

The Starbucks at AdventHealth Orlando is now open and is the first store to be opened under this new division. It is positioned within the hospital’s flagship university campus, including a two-story glass storefront on a prominent corner. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance patient satisfaction and provide convenient service to hospital visitors and staff.

Peachtree Group is also in discussions with other coffee franchise offerings and aims to extend its reach to additional markets with captive audiences. The goal is to establish a portfolio of quick-service coffee shop locations nationwide.

The new division will oversee all new and existing restaurant locations not within its own portfolio of hotels. This includes transitioning its downtown Orlando Starbucks location at its dual-branded Hilton Garden Inn and Home2 Suites by Hilton to the restaurant management division.

“Our commitment to excellence in service and operational efficiency sets us apart in the industry. By leveraging our extensive hospitality expertise and premium brand partnerships, we are able to deliver exceptional experiences to our customers and value to our landlord partners,” Puglisi said.

This initiative follows a year-long development process, beginning with a lease agreement signed in August 2023 and construction commencing in February 2024. Peachtree Group has toured several other AdventHealth campuses, laying the groundwork for future expansions.

“We are excited about the potential to grow this venture rapidly, with an initial goal of reaching five stores as a beta test and ultimately aiming for 100 locations,” Puglisi added. “Our focus is on hospitals, universities, and other high-traffic, high-visibility locations where we can make the most significant impact.”