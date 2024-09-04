AUSTIN, Texas—Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin announced the anticipated launch of its two new food and beverage concepts. The first-floor restaurant, The Tradition, an American Kitchen, and the eighth-floor rooftop bar, Heydey Social Club, are set to open on September 27, 2024. The property is located near the Texas Capitol and next door to the Paramount Theatre.

The Tradition, an American Kitchen, is a full-service restaurant with global influences. Located on the ground floor of the hotel, The Tradition, an American Kitchen, is an option for anyone in the neighborhood to drop in for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Heydey Social Club has seating options both indoors and outside on the eighth-floor terrace.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone to Heydey Social Club and The Tradition, two exciting new additions to Austin’s downtown restaurant and bar scenes,” says Harrison Compton, general manager at Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin. “Each concept is designed to create a relaxed atmosphere that reflects the vibrant spirit of Austin, where guests can enjoy delicious dishes and drinks while experiencing the essence of our city.”

Executive Chef Iain Reddick will oversee the hotel’s food and beverage program and the menu at both The Tradition, an American Kitchen, and Heydey Social Club. He joined the hotel team this spring, having previously held positions at The Driskill in Austin and before that the Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach and Resort Spa in Clearwater, Florida, and Hyatt Regency Downtown Tampa in Tampa, Florida.

The menu at The Tradition, an American Kitchen, uses fresh ingredients and diverse flavors. Guests will recognize some classic staples along with touches of global inspiration. The beverage program will include classic-inspired cocktails highlighting Texas spirits, wines from different varietals and regions, and local beers.

Heydey Social Club will serve as Hyatt Centric Austin’s European-inspired cocktail bar also sporting a mid-century modern vibe in a design with touches reminiscent of the U.S. Southwest. This indoor-outdoor space will offer a variety of light bites, specialty cocktails, beer, wine, and other nonalcoholic beverages.