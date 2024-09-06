Hotel Equities Partners With 34th Floor Hospitality

ATLANTA, Georgia—Hotel Equities (HE) 34th Floor Hospitality teamed up to change the culinary journey for guests across HE’s portfolio with immediate integrations at new-build properties in the Caribbean and Latin America.

34th Floor Hospitality’s team brings creativity, market knowledge, and owner-centric operations to the partnership. Together with HE’s operators and corporate food and beverage teams, the partnership aims to elevate dining experiences by leveraging 34th Floor’s concept design and brand development, tailoring F&B offerings to the demands of its markets and guest preferences.

“We are excited to embark on this partnership with 34th Floor Hospitality,” said Al Smith, president of hotel operations for HE. “Their team’s zest for culinary innovation will enhance our lifestyle and F&B operations, aligning perfectly with our commitment to providing unmatched service and value.”

34th Floor Hospitality has an entrepreneurial approach to consulting, project development, and third-party management of hospitality projects, working on large-scale projects in various global markets. Olivier Zardoni, CEO and founder of 34th Floor Hospitality, said, “Partnering with Hotel Equities allows us to share our passion with an even broader audience across their diverse portfolio of hotels. The collaboration fuels our excitement to deliver enhanced value and experiences to their stakeholders.”

The initial phase of this collaboration kicked off by integrating 34th Floor Hospitality’s F&B strategies into select HE properties in North America and its expanding footprint in the CALA region.

Joe Reardon, chief development officer for HE, said, “Collaborating with 34th Floor Hospitality enhances our competitive edge in new markets, as well as markets we’re well-established in. It’s key to establishing Hotel Equities as the preferred operator driving innovation in hospitality, and food and beverage experiences.”