Four Things Hoteliers Must Do to Effectively Market Their Properties

4 Frequent communication is key.

Ongoing communication from brands is always necessary, but today it’s more crucial than ever to showcase how brands and hotels are keeping guests safe during the pandemic. Outreach can take many forms, including emails, brand videos, and social media posts.

“Communicating [the steps we’re taking to keep hotels clean], being very clear on how we’re cleaning, and showing it in the hotel is very important right now to instill that confidence in our guests,” Schottland says.

Emily Dille, director of marketing at Classic Hotels & Resorts, has also been focusing on a phased approach of crisis communication throughout the pandemic. From what’s open to what amenities are available and what the company’s plans are going forward, Dille and associates have been communicating with guests through a “Welcome Back” campaign. “We’ve missed our guests, and we know that they’ve missed so much…When they feel the time is right for them to come back, we’re here for them,” she says.

Listen to the full conversation in Episode 16 of LODGING On Demand here.