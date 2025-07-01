Duetto Launches GameTime RMS

SAN FRANCISCO, California—Duetto announced the launch of GameTime, a streamlined revenue management system (RMS) designed specifically for select-service and limited-service hotel brands.

GameTime offers a fast, scalable solution; its mobile-friendly interface and intuitive setup enable lean teams to automate pricing decisions and scale operations effectively.

“We understand that one size doesn’t fit all,” said Sabrina Jackson, vice president of product management at Duetto. “GameTime is built specifically for brands operating limited- and select-service hotels, delivering a smart, accessible solution that empowers teams to make confident pricing decisions and streamline revenue operations with simplicity.”

GameTime: A Smarter Way to Manage Revenue

Designed for enterprise brands with limited-service portfolios, GameTime simplifies pricing strategy and performance tracking, offering:

Automated Pricing: Update rates in real time based on real-time demand signals.

Update rates in real time based on real-time demand signals. Flexible Automation: Use Autopilot to apply pricing recommendations automatically or retain manual control when needed.

Use Autopilot to apply pricing recommendations automatically or retain manual control when needed. Real-Time Reporting & Forecasting: Access performance metrics and demand forecasts up to 365 days out.

Access performance metrics and demand forecasts up to 365 days out. Portfolio Management: Manage multiple properties and brands with centralized visibility and enterprise-level strategies.

Manage multiple properties and brands with centralized visibility and enterprise-level strategies. Predefined Segmentation: Leverage preloaded guest segments for faster setup and dynamic pricing.

Leverage preloaded guest segments for faster setup and dynamic pricing. Mobile-Friendly Interface: Adjust rates on the go with fast digital onboarding directly in the app.

Designed for Select-Service Brands, Powered by Duetto

GameTime was purpose-built for select-service and limited-service hotel brands that need simplicity, speed, and scalability. It brings together rate optimization, enterprise pricing, forecasting, and performance tracking in one streamlined platform.

“What truly makes Gametime stand out is its ability to meet the specific needs of limited-service hotels while aligning seamlessly with our overall revenue management strategy,” said Selim Hadj, RM solutions and systems director at Louvre Hotels Group. “The tool delivers all the key features we need without overcomplicating the daily work of our on-site teams. Whether general or front desk managers, our staff use it with ease and confidence. GameTime has not only streamlined our operations but also had a direct, measurable impact on our performance. Today, it’s an essential solution for any property looking to combine simplicity, efficiency, and profitability.”