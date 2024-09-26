4 Advances in Sanitization Treatments and Technologies

The pandemic effectively increased sanitization awareness in the hospitality industry, with guests becoming more attuned to antivirus, antimicrobial, and hypoallergenic treatments and features in their lodging spaces. One example is air filtration. “People always knew that better air quality must be better for you, but they didn’t really understand filtration. And now, since COVID, they understand the importance of that more,” observed Haley Payne, head of commercial, Pure Wellness. The company offers hotel air purifiers as part of a patented seven-step process to remove airborne and surface contaminants.

Improved air quality helps all guests—not just those with dust allergies or respiratory problems—to feel and sleep better. As such, air purification is a key to promoting wellness, and the systems are now more effective than ever, Payne noted. She cited that technology among four evolutions in hotel industry wellness methods: