This Week’s Comings and Goings

Cheryl Chavez has been appointed chief product officer for Duetto, where she will lead the execution of Duetto’s revenue strategy solutions. Before Duetto, Chavez was chief product officer for Engagio. In addition, James Lim has been named senior vice president, engineering, for Duetto, where he is scaling the revenue strategy platform. Lim was most recently senior vice president of product development for Syapse.

Jean-Charles Denis has been named chief operating officer for Interstate Hotels & Resorts, the international division of Aimbridge Hospitality. Before Interstate, Denis was most recently director of operations, vice president commercial, and vice president finance for InterContinental Hotels Group.

Hotel Asset Value Enhancement (hotelAVE) has appointed Chris Hauge chief operating officer. In this position, Hauge is leading operations and client and partner expectations. Hauge was senior vice president of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust before joining hotelAVE. He was also vice president of asset management for LaSalle Hotel Properties as it merged with Pebblebrook.

John Drugan has been appointed general manager for The Eddy Taproom & Hotel in Golden, Colo., a CoralTree Hospitality property scheduled to open summer 2021. Before CoralTree, Drugan was general manager of The Historic Cavalier Hotel and Beach Club in Virginia Beach, Va.

Plamondon Hospitality Partners has promoted Emily Gutierrez to director of sales for the Homewood Suites by Hilton Frederick and Home2 Suites by Hilton Frederick, Md. Gutierrez began her tenure with Plamondon Hospitality Partners in 2016 when she served as a sales coordinator for the Frederick Marriott. She was also sales manager in 2018.

Andrew White is opening general manager and Cassaundra McDougall is opening director of sales for the Residence Inn by Marriott Grand Rapids. Both White and McDougall are leading the property as it opens. White has worked with IHG and Hyatt, and McDougall has worked for Hilton, Marriott, and Choice Hotels during their careers.

Opening September 24, 2020, Lotte Hotel Seattle has named Alexander La Motte executive chef, where he will oversee operations and create locally-sourced menus for the hotel’s Charlotte Restaurant & Lounge. Before the Lotte Hotel Seattle, Motte was executive chef of Hotel Californian.

Expected to open October 1, 2020, the Grand Hyatt Nashville has named its culinary team: Paul Resch is director of food and beverage; Daniel Salomon is executive chef; Brian Owenby is executive sous chef, outlets; Yohan Lee is executive sous chef, banquets and parties; and Sierra Marcussi is director of event operations.

Sunland RV Resorts has named James Lim senior vice president of operations. Before Sunland RV Resorts, Lim was general manager for the Omni San Francisco Hotel. During his career, he also worked for The Luxury Collection. In this position, Lim is ensuring safety standards for Sunland RV Resorts’ guests during COVID-19.

The Wisconsin Hotel & Lodging Association (WH&LA) has named Sheryl Tharman, resident manager of the Red Crown Lodge in Arbor Vitae, and Randee Tallwar, general manager of the Best Western West Towne Suites and Days Inn & Suites Madison, to its Board of Directors. In addition, Jay Schumerth, vice president of hotels for Hostmark Hospitality, is the Board of Director’s newly appointed secretary/treasurer. Including Schumerth, the Board of Directors is now: Chairman Greg Stillman, president of Foremost Management Services; Chairman Elect Charlie Eggen, vice president of F&E Hospitality; Vice Chairman Brandon McConnell, vice president of HR and legal for IDM Hospitality; Past Chairman Kimberly Vele, owner of Konkapot Lodge; and At-Large-Delegate John Chastan, general manager of Kalahari Resort in Wisconsin Dells.

