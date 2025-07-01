WASHINGTON—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) issued the following statement from its president and chief executive officer, Rosanna Maietta, following the inclusion of tax provisions critical to the hospitality industry in the U.S. Senate-passed Budget Reconciliation package.

“AHLA applauds the Senate’s swift action today to prevent major tax increases on both hotel employees and businesses. The tax provisions included in the Senate bill provide small business hotel owners with the level of certainty they need to effectively operate amidst tremendous uncertainty resulting from years of inflation, trade impacts, and a softening of demand within the broader travel sector. We commend Majority Leader Thune, Senator Crapo, and other Senate champions for securing passage. We urge Congress to swiftly get this package to the President’s desk for his signature to help put businesses back on a pro-growth footing.”

Additional Background