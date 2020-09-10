PM Hotel Group Expands Lifestyle Portfolio With The Westin Baltimore

CHEVY CHASE, Md. — PM Hotel Group this week announced that it has been selected to manage the Westin Baltimore Washington hotel, a 260-room property located near Baltimore Washington International Airport.

“We are excited to expand our lifestyle portfolio with the addition of the Westin Baltimore. Now more than ever, strengthening our relationship with Westin—a brand whose core DNA is dedicated to wellness—feels like perfect timing as we move into the next phase of recovery for the hospitality industry,” said Joseph Bojanowski, president of PM Hotel Group. “With an optimal location, this addition is indicative of our lifestyle collection’s momentum.”

Westin’s signature wellness programs inspire guests to work, play, eat, and sleep well while on the road. The Westin Baltimore was recently renovated and includes the Luminous Restaurant & Lounge and signature WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio, including an indoor heated lap pool, as well as the runWESTIN concierge program.

