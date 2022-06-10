WASHINGTON—American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) President and CEO Chip Rogers released the following statement today after the Biden Administration announced it was lifting its requirement for travelers to test negative for COVID-19 before entering the United States, beginning at midnight Sunday, June 12, 2022.

“Today’s announcement is a significant win for hotels and the broader travel industry. AHLA consistently called on the Administration and Congress to lift this testing requirement, which was out of date and had a chilling effect on inbound international travel to the United States. Lifting the requirement will make travel easier, facilitating more international visitors and helping hotels continue on the road to recovery, especially as we approach peak travel season this summer.

“Thank you to the Biden Administration for lifting the requirement, and to Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) for their leadership in pushing for this critical change.”