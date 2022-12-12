LODGING Editor-in-Chief Dennis Nessler sits down with Chris Green—the newly named president of Remington Hotels—to discuss the state of the Dallas-based third-party management company.

During the discussion, Green offers his reaction to the recent promotion from divisional president, as well as the ongoing integration of Chesapeake Hospitality and the unique culture of the combined companies.

Green also offers some brief thoughts on a number of critical areas impacting the lodging industry ranging from labor challenges and wage growth to the current transactions market and the impact of the home sharing platform on hospitality.

For more LODGING OnDemand videos, subscribe to our YouTube Channel: https://youtube.com/lodgingmagazine.