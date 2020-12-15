4 Marketing matters.

According to Bolf, it is up to hoteliers to determine who is traveling and find the best way to reach them. “Find out who is actually traveling and market to them directly. Every market is different, so it might not be the same subsegment that you typically market to. Hoteliers need to find out who has business in the area, and learn how to market to them. And don’t pull back on your marketing spend; in fact, you should spend more to attract the right customers.”