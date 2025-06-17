Duetto Launches The Revenue & Profit Operating System

SAN FRANCISCO, California—Duetto announced the launch of The Revenue & Profit Operating System, the first platform designed to bring together all revenue and profit tools in one place. Powered by automation, advanced algorithms, artificial intelligence (AI), and both hotel booking and third-party data, this represents a move beyond traditional revenue management systems (RMS) thinking, putting revenue and profit at the heart of the hotel ecosystem.

“We have always prided ourselves on being at the bleeding edge of revenue management, and that innovation is not slowing down. We believe it is time for an entirely new category in hotel tech. One that puts revenue and profit front and center,” said David Woolenberg, CEO, Duetto. “We’ve built an operating system designed to help hoteliers move faster, think smarter, and unlock growth in every part of their business.”

Revenue management has become a multi-dimensional function, and guest behavior is changing. Costs are rising, markets are volatile, and tech expectations have evolved. Revenue leaders need more than dashboards and manual tools—they need a system that thinks like they do, scales across departments, and sees what’s coming next.

The Revenue & Profit Operating System is a platform that brings together every part of the hotel revenue and operations—pricing, forecasting, reporting, group optimization, loyalty, and profit insights—all under one roof.

This means hotels are unifying every revenue stream, not only rooms. It means optimizing across transient, group, and events. It means connecting F&B, meeting, and ancillary services into one single revenue strategy. It means making faster, smarter decisions with less manual work by using smart automation and AI. It means using a connected platform that can break down silos across data, departments, and decisions.

“We saw a clear opportunity to build something the industry was missing—a platform designed for the pace, complexity, and volatility of modern hospitality,” said Olly Lynch, senior vice president, global marketing, Duetto. “The Revenue & Profit Operating System helps revenue teams see around corners, join up their revenue and profit strategy, drive actionable decisions across every hotel department, and adapt to whatever the market throws at them.”

Alongside the launch of The Revenue & Profit Operating System, Duetto released several product innovations: