PARSIPPANY, N.J.—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts recently announced the deployment of Amperity’s customer data platform to continue elevating its global marketing capabilities.

The platform—which is the latest in a series of strategic technology investments made by Wyndham as part of a broader digital transformation—allows Wyndham to compile, visualize, and analyze data from multiple systems to deliver increasingly sophisticated and actionable guest insights.

“Having a robust understanding of our guests and what drives them to stay with our franchisees is essential to our business,” said Lisa Checchio, chief marketing officer at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “Through our new platform from Amperity, we’re able to have a complete 360 guest view, unlocking new insights that allow us to be timelier, more efficient, and more effective in our efforts to engage the everyday traveler.”

Amperity enables Wyndham to transform how it uses data by unifying customer databases and centralizing information from online and offline transactions, loyalty program activities, email interactions, and more. With this capability, Wyndham is able to quickly and more easily answer essential business questions and be increasingly nimble and precise in what it does with the answers to those questions. Use cases include identifying frequent guests who may be ideal for new products like the Wyndham Rewards EarnerSM Business Card, creating hyper-local campaigns that connect high-value guests with key new hotel openings, and developing and deploying personalized offers designed to help convert repeat guests into loyal Wyndham Rewards members.

Added Checchio, “With Amperity, we’re able to become more sophisticated in not only who we reach out to with a particular campaign, but how, where, and when we engage them. It’s a win for our guests—who will ultimately see content and offers that are more compelling and engaging to them—and a win for our franchisees, who stand to benefit from that engagement.”

“The travel and hospitality industry has been in a constant state of change over the past several years as brands look for new and innovative ways to navigate their customers’ new normal,” said Kabir Shahani, chief executive officer at Amperity. “Despite the challenges that COVID-19 has posed, Wyndham continues to take a proactive and passionate approach to advancing their understanding of their guests and how they can be of service to them.”

Wyndham’s new platform, which was deployed in under four months, is one of several recent strategic technology investments. Earlier this year, Wyndham unveiled an new mobile app, which prioritizes low-contact in-stay features and is slated to be the first to offer mobile check-in and checkout at nearly 6,000 economy and midscale hotels in the United States.

Wyndham’s mobile app and customer data platform both build upon the foundation of a broader, multi-year digital transformation, which began in 2016 and, in recent months particularly, has enabled the company to quickly stand up new tools and offerings to help drive more business to its franchisees—particularly from everyday business travelers, such as construction workers, utility workers, truckers, and more. Among them are Wyndham Direct, a total booking, billing, and payment solution for corporate customers that streamlines travel management with no minimum spend or stay requirements, and Wyndham Business, a one-stop-shop for anyone looking to do business with Wyndham and its hotels, offering an array of resources for small and mid-size businesses, meeting planners, travel advisors, buyers, and more.

