Newton, Mass. — Sonesta International Hotels Corporation this week announced the addition of nine new hotels to its growing portfolio of U.S. destinations and the launch of an upscale, focused-service brand: Sonesta Select.

On December 15, 2020, Sonesta welcomed guests to the first nine Sonesta Select hotels, with over 60 additional locations slated to complete the brand’s launch in early 2021. With these additions, Sonesta adds new properties in its existing markets of Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Fort Worth, Texas, and Washington, D.C., while also expanding its footprint to include Raleigh–Durham, N.C., Chattanooga, Tenn., and Spartanburg, S.C. Located close to area airports, business hubs, urban cores, and suburban neighborhoods, Sonesta Select hotels will cater to markets throughout the United States with strong business and leisure demand.

Sonesta Select will join Sonesta’s four other brands in the United States: Royal Sonesta (distinctive full-service hotels); Sonesta Hotels & Resorts (full-service destinations); Sonesta ES Suites (premier extended-stay accommodations); and the recently introduced Sonesta Simply Suites, a curated extended-stay offering introduced with a 60-hotel launch earlier this month. By early 2021, Sonesta Select, with over 70 destinations, will have completed another one of the largest hospitality brand launches in the United States, adding to Sonesta’s recent significant growth.

“We’re excited about the continued rapid growth of our portfolio of hotels and the launch of our newest brand Sonesta Select,” said Carlos Flores, president and CEO, Sonesta International Hotels Corporation. “This upscale, focused-service brand is designed to be a prudent choice for travelers seeking affordable comfort, modern convenience, and Sonesta’s signature hospitality.”

Sonesta Select’s spaces are designed to encourage guests to feel at home while satisfying their needs and enriching their life while on the road. Generously sized rooms and well-crafted common areas provide space for guests to spread out, help get work done, or relax. From an early morning cappuccino to a well-earned evening cocktail or a late-night snack, Sonesta Select is designed to please and reward its guests and make their time away from home personal and unique.





