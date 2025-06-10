ATLANTA, Georgia—Revenue Analytics announced the launch of the N2Pricing Commercial Suite, an expansion of its RMS designed to change how hotels track performance, gain insights, and enable strategic planning.

The Commercial Suite introduces new capabilities focused on updating how revenue teams understand and communicate performance. The first release in the suite is the AI Report Generator, a tool that automatically pulls and cross-references data across key reports including pickup, pace, month at a glance, and competitor analysis— then generating a custom-built, editable report canvas complete with charts, trends, and insights that highlight the most important commercial drivers.

The AI-powered reporting solution gives revenue managers a data-driven starting point. From there, teams can layer on their own business context and human insight to tailor the message, identify nuances, and guide stakeholder conversations.

In addition to the Commercial Suite offering, Revenue Analytics is also expanding the power of N2Pricing with two new updates:

The Health Scorecard gives leadership teams a new level of transparency into how N2Pricing is being used across the organization. It highlights how engaged users are, how often price recommendations are accepted, and how different properties are leveraging the system.

Extended Stay Rate Management addresses a longstanding gap for properties serving long-stay guests; with this feature, properties can now set differentiated rates by length-of-stay tier (e.g., daily, weekly, monthly), enabling a more accurate and competitive pricing strategy for this demand segment.

“N2Pricing has long empowered revenue leaders to optimize pricing — now we’re helping them maximize their influence,” said Bill Brewster, chief executive officer of Revenue Analytics. “With the Commercial Suite’s AI Report Generator and new innovations like the Health Scorecard and Extended Stay Rate Management, revenue teams can communicate insights more effectively, act more strategically, and deepen their impact across the organization. This is the next evolution of our platform, and it’s just the beginning. We’ll continue building new capabilities that help teams stay ahead of change, drive alignment, and lead with confidence.”

The Commercial Suite will continue to evolve throughout 2025, with additional updates already in development.