Ennismore Launches Partnership with OLIPOP

NEW YORK—Ennismore announced a multi-year partnership with soda brand OLIPOP. The partnership kicked off in February at the 2023 Miami Food and Wine Festival.

Guests at SLS Brickell, SLS South Beach, SLS LUX Brickell, Hyde Midtown, Mondrian Los Angeles, and MAMA Shelter LA will be able to have multiple flavors of OLIPOP within guestroom minibars, pool-side, and at each hotel’s restaurants and bars. Similarly, hotel guests will be able to have seasonal OLIPOP activations during their stay, as well as have the opportunity to order and ship to-home OLIPOP at a guest rate.

Michele Caniato, chief partnerships officer and executive vice president of brand marketing, Ennismore, says, “We are always eager to bring new and innovative products to our guests. The world of soft drinks has changed tremendously in the last few years and consumer behavior supports the need for greater and healthier food and beverage offerings. Ennismore is committed to wellness and we feel OLIPOP is changing the landscape of better-for-you beverage by offering a soda that is not only delicious but also functional, so this partnership truly is the perfect collaboration.”

Steven Vigilante, director of growth and talent, OLIPOP says, “As we continue to grow and evolve, we’re constantly looking to showcase the brand in environments that have traditionally been dominated by legacy soda brands. Mini bars, beach clubs, and hotel bars are the perfect next step for us as a brand and are a space that has historically not been available to ‘better-for-you’ brands. We’re excited to announce Ennismore as our premier partner in the hospitality space.”

Since launching in 2018, OLIPOP amassed a following for its flavors and proprietary formulation. OLIPOP is also available in a variety of flavors, including Vintage Cola, Classic Root Beer, Lemon Lime, Orange Squeeze, Strawberry Vanilla, Cherry Vanilla, Banana Cream, and more.

Ennismore continues to expand its partnerships with international brands across automotive, communications, beverage, and financial services to deliver benefits, products, and experiences.