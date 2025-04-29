PLANTATION, Florida—Marriott Bonvoy announced a partnership with multiple James Beard Award-winning Mexican chef, New York Times best-selling author, and culinary ambassador, Pati Jinich. This collaboration offers Marriott Bonvoy members exclusive opportunities to engage with Jinich through immersive gastronomic experiences.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Pati Jinich to the Marriott Bonvoy family. Her deep expertise in Mexican cuisine and her dedication to sharing the rich cultural heritage of her homeland align perfectly with our belief that travel opens a world of exploration and authentic human connections. Through this collaboration, we aim to offer our members unique and immersive experiences, creating lasting memories. We look forward to the incredible culinary journeys that Pati will lead, bringing our members closer to the heart of Mexican culture and cuisine,” said Brian King, president for Marriott International in the Caribbean and Latin America.

Jinich was recently named one of the “Post Next: 50 People Shaping Our Society in 2025” by The Washington Post, and one of the Top 5 Border Ambassadors by the Council of the Americas. She expressed her excitement about the partnership, stating, “For years, so many people have reached out asking if it would be possible to join me on my culinary journeys. This was also a dream I’ve had for a long time, and now I am so happy that we can make that happen. Partnering with Marriott Bonvoy and being able to host Marriott Bonvoy Moments, sets the table to spend time closely with my viewers, to bring them to the places that shaped me, while having them explore new paths with me in my home country.”

The partnership will include another Marriott Bonvoy Moment later this year, similar to the recent event at JW Marriott Mexico City Polanco.