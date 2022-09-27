Ennismore Reaches 100th Property Milestone

Ennismore announced it has reached a milestone in its journey with the opening of its 100th property. The 100th property, the flagship SO/ Paris, officially opened its doors this September.

The milestone for Ennismore follows a period of growth alongside a global pipeline focused on Europe, the Middle East, North and Central America, and Asia. Ennismore brands and properties form a connection with local and international travelers through cultural programming and restaurant and bar destinations. Food and beverage revenue accounts for approximately 50 percent of total revenue.

Ennismore’s collection of lifestyle brands was formed in October 2021 through a joint venture between Sharan Pasricha and Accor, bringing together 14 brands with 87 operating properties. Since, Ennismore has grown to the 100th milestone mark, and by the end of 2022 will have opened 30 new properties, on average an opening every two weeks. Recent openings include 25hours Hotel One Central, Dubai; Gleneagles Townhouse, Edinburgh; JO&JOE Rio de Janeiro; Mama Shelter Lisbon; Mondrian Shoreditch, London; SLS Puerto Madero, Buenos Aires; SO/ Sotogrande, Spain; The Hoxton Poblenou, Barcelona; and TRIBE Bali, Kuta Beach.

Advertisement

Lifestyle is a growing segment in the hospitality industry, and Ennismore has a pipeline with a further 160 hotels and branded residences in development, equating to over 26,000 rooms. Next year, Ennismore is currently set to open over 35 hotels, including 21c Museum Hotel St. Louis; 25hours Hotel Sydney; Hyde Queenstown, Mama Shelter Dubai; Mondrian Bordeaux; SO/ Uptown Dubai; TRIBE Bangkok, and The Hoxton, Brussels with coworking space, Working From_.

Sharan Pasricha, founder and co-CEO of Ennismore, said, “This is a monumental moment for Ennismore; reaching our 100th property so early in our journey is an incredible achievement. Our dedication to creating truly unique lifestyle brands allows us to form deep connections with guests. We are extremely excited about what the future brings for Ennismore and our brands.”

Gaurav Bhushan, co-CEO of Ennismore, said, “The opening of our 100th property demonstrates our strong growth and the attractiveness of our lifestyle brands. We entered some exciting countries for the first time since October 2021, including Argentina, Colombia, Cambodia, Denmark, and Portugal. Over the coming years, we look forward to the same in Belgium, Canada, China, Ireland, Malta, Philippines, Uruguay, and Vietnam.”