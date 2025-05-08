MCLEAN, Virginia—DoubleTree by Hilton announced an original restaurant and bar concept, piebird, which will begin to roll out to properties across the United States later this year. Created, concepted, and designed by Hilton’s global, in-house consultancy, StiR Creative Collective, piebird will offer a contemporary take on American classics and specialty pies.

The first piebird location is anticipated to open in fall 2025 at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Nanuet, in Nanuet, New York, with a second location at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Asheville – Biltmore in Asheville, North Carolina, in early 2026, with additional locations to follow.

“For over 55 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has been a symbol of comfort for travelers worldwide, offering warm hospitality and caring service, and piebird is poised to continue this tradition by capturing the essence of home, rooted in nostalgia and familiarity,” said Shawn McAteer, brand leader, DoubleTree by Hilton. “Through StiR Creative Collective, we’ll bring this innovative concept and scalable brand to life in DoubleTree hotels across the U.S., ensuring that guests enjoy exceptional culinary experiences that feel like home.”

StiR Creative Collective, Hilton’s in-house food and beverage development arm, is reimagining hotel food and beverage for both affiliated partners and independent hospitality operations in the Americas as well as Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). In the last two years, the collective has debuted several projects, including Leonessa, a sophisticated aperitivo rooftop bar at Conrad New York Downtown; Ayda, a Mediterranean brasserie at Waldorf Astoria Cairo Heliopolis; five bespoke restaurant and bar concepts at Conrad Orlando (Ceiba, Sophia’s Trattoria, Papaya Club, Apero, Little Spoon); and several dining experiences at Signia by Hilton Atlanta and Canopy by Hilton Toronto Yorkville.

“piebird exemplifies Hilton’s commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences across all brands and categories,” said Adam Crocini, senior vice president and global head, Wellness, Design and Food & Beverage Brands, Hilton. “As a pioneer in the industry, our team at StiR Creative Collective brings a wealth of expertise and creativity to every project, ensuring that each concept, from innovative restaurants to bespoke cocktail bars, is meticulously crafted to provide a memorable experience. piebird blends culinary excellence with the comfort and warmth of DoubleTree by Hilton, creating a truly unique dining destination.”

Concept Inspiration

piebird takes its name from the ceramic figurines used to vent steam from covered pies as they bake, helping form a flaky crust and evenly cooked filling. piebird celebrates the tradition of American cooking.

Menu

Classic preparations will take modern inspirations as part of a balanced menu. Inspired by American diners, guests can find a range of breakfast dishes, including the piebird Quiche and Monkey Bread French Toast. For lunch and dinner, sandwiches and salads like the Knife and Fork Caesar and Tomato Jam Grilled Cheese act as lighter fare. In addition to favorites like the signature Chicken Pot Pie, piebird’s menu also highlights regional cuisines in the United States, like Southern Comfort and Tex-Mex, through dishes like Biscuits and Gravy and the Southwest Cobb.

Desserts focus on pies that will change seasonally to highlight fresh flavors. The signature piebird Pie includes a chocolate custard topped with chocolate malt balls and will be a menu staple year-round. The Cookie Martini, which pays homage to the signature DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie that has become synonymous with the brand’s hospitality, will also be a featured item. Additionally, piebird will offer a signature cocktail, the piebird Palmer, as well as classic cocktails that have been reimagined with new flavors.

Design

Inspired by DoubleTree’s positioning, piebird’s design will reflect the feeling of being in a relaxed setting with warm, natural textures, along with a calm color palette. Carefully curated, vintage-inspired artwork and objects will be part of the design as well.