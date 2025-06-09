ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey—Ocean Casino Resort, in partnership with STARR Restaurants and restaurateur Stephen Starr, announced two new restaurant concepts, Chez Frites and Sunny’s, adding to the resort’s lineup of fine dining offerings. The French dinner spot and American breakfast and lunch bistro will be accepting reservations beginning August 1, 2025.

“American and French cuisines have always been two of my favorites, each offering its own unique sense of comfort, tradition, and indulgence,” said Stephen Starr, founder and chief executive officer of STARR Restaurants. “Helping to shape these experiences with Chez Frites and Sunny’s in Atlantic City is especially exciting, and I can’t wait for guests to experience them at Ocean Casino Resort this summer.”

Located on Ocean’s Lobby Level across from The Park, Chez Frites offers a French flair to traditional steak and fries. It includes a bar area welcoming diners into an eatery that provides seating for 150. With a prix fixe menu, offerings include steak, salmon, or lobster accompanied by salad and unlimited golden fries.

Next to Chez Frites is Ocean’s newest breakfast and lunch concept, Sunny’s. Perched eleven stories above the Atlantic Ocean, the eatery provides sunny views and both bar and table seating. Sunny’s menu offers a selection of American cuisine, reimagining classic comfort dishes with new twists and fresh flavors. Dishes include pigs in a blanket, Nutella French toast, lobster roll, and classic meatloaf.