ROCKVILLE, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc. continued its expansion of Cambria Hotels in the Pacific Northwest with the start of construction on Cambria Hotel Pearl District—Portland and Cambria Hotel Hillsboro. Expected to open in Spring 2025, the new properties will be added to Cambria’s portfolio.

“The groundbreaking of the Cambria Hotels in Hillsboro and Portland represents another proud moment for the brand. This milestone marks Cambria’s entry into the Pacific Northwest and commemorates yet another fantastic destination for modern travelers who know and love the Cambria brand,” said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. “Portland is known for the vibrancy and uniqueness of its many neighborhoods, each with a distinct sense of place just like Cambria Hotels, and we look forward to showcasing the diverse communities through the new properties.”

Representatives from Choice Hotels and developer, Evergreen Hotel Development Group, along with Portland city officials attended groundbreaking ceremonies to commemorate the development milestone of the brand’s entrance into the Pacific Northwest.

Cambria Hotel Pearl District

The six-story, 178-room Cambria Hotel Pearl District—Portland sits in the Pearl District, an area known for its shopping, craft breweries, and artisanal coffee shops, and is across from the North Park Blocks. A walk from downtown, Old Town Chinatown, and Northwest Portland, the hotel provides guests with access to Portland’ has to offer’s attractions. The property’s design reflects the relationship between nature and industry that can be seen in the community. The Cambria Hotel Pearl District—Portland will be developed in collaboration with HighSide Development, architect and interior designer Baskervill, and general contractor Deacon.

Cambria Hotel Hillsboro

The four-story, 115-room Cambria Hotel Hillsboro is located just 20 minutes outside of Portland and a drive from the Hillsboro airport and Highway 26, making it for business and leisure travelers alike. The property’s design is inspired by Oregon’s state bird and flower and Hillsboro’s designation as a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation. The Cambria Hotel Hillsboro is being developed by Evergreen Hotel Development Group.

There are currently over 65 Cambria hotels open across the United States in cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, and Phoenix, with over 70 hotels in the pipeline.