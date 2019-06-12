ATLANTA—Drawing on 45 years of experience in the hotel management space, Atlanta-based Davidson Hotels & Resorts formed Davidson Restaurant Group. The in-house restaurant division is led by food and beverage Executive Senior Vice President Greg Griffie.

“Now more than ever, having a strong food and beverage program is essential to a hotel’s continued success. A distinct restaurant division, combined with our capabilities in hotel management, is our recipe for truly developing best-in-class properties where the F&B outlets provide a competitive edge,” said Senior Vice President of Food & Beverage for Davidson Hotels & Resorts, Greg Griffie. “We pride ourselves on fresh ingredients, quality, consistency, and working toward eliminating food waste from our properties.”

From start to finish, Davidson Restaurant Group is committed to providing partners with design and concepting consultation, technology implementation, staffing, and overall food and beverage program development. Davidson currently manages 85 open restaurant concepts and has 15 more in the pipeline.

“As Davidson continues to grow and expand into larger, more sophisticated hotels including independent and resort properties, a strong food and beverage program is necessary to activate and bring these properties to life,” said Thom Geshay, president of Davidson Hotels & Resorts, who was recently promoted to his position in March. “Our restaurant group has the skill, passion, and experience to make that happen, and we celebrate that with the official launch of this division. This is just one more way Davidson continues to create value for its owners and partners.”

