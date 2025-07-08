The Painted Lady Joins Lark’s Management Portfolio

Industry NewsThe Painted Lady Joins Lark's Management Portfolio
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama—The Painted Lady, a new boutique hotel in Birmingham, Alabama, has become the latest property to join Lark’s portfolio of independent hotels under management. Lark also encompasses branded hotel collections, including its signature Lark Hotels, Bluebird by Lark, Blind Tiger Guest Houses, AWOL, and Life House.

“It’s an honor to have Lark selected as a partner in managing The Painted Lady,” said Peter Twachtman, chief executive officer of Lark. “The property has so much soul, and a fascinating past; it’s the exact kind of singular boutique hotel experience that we are passionate about, and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to manage it.”

Opened this spring, The Painted Lady is a 22-room and suite boutique hotel, occupying the old Eyer-Raden Building in the city’s Automotive Historic District.

“The Painted Lady is a unique concept with rich history, and we needed a partner who knew exactly how to bring that kind of property to life,” said Drew Adams, chief enterprise architect at Addicus. “Lark understands the character, creativity, and operational excellence it takes to create great visitor experiences — they were the clear choice.”

Owned by Addicus Advisors, The Painted Lady blends modern design with tributes to the city of Birmingham’s past. The once 19th-century boarding house has been completely restored, and it offers modern amenities. Pet-friendly accommodations are also available.

