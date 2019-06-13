My Place Hotels Partners with the American Hotel and Lodging Association

ABERDEEN, S.D.—My Place Hotels announced a new partnership with the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA), with membership extended throughout all locations as the brand approaches the opening of its 50th hotel.

“We are very eager to get to work with our partners at AHLA to advance its initiatives and help inform critical policy affecting our industry today,” Matt Campbell, executive vice president/general counsel, My Place, said. “By joining AHLA, each My Place Hotel will become a part of the pinnacle association uniting the entire industry while gaining access to its best resources. As a brand, we look forward to contributing our voice and resources in complete support.”

As labor supply and other operational barriers remain top-of-mind concerns, the partnership adds to the resources My Place is tailoring to meet hoteliers’ needs, such as ongoing staff development and retention.

AHLA President and CEO Chip Rogers said the association looks forward to its partnership with My Place and providing its member hotels with a host of valuable tools to further each location’s long-term success and access to meaningful connections throughout the industry.

“The hotel industry is vibrant and dynamic, and My Place Hotels are a shining example of that,” Rogers said. “Their energy is a wonderful addition to our membership and we look forward to welcoming the next 50 My Place hotels as we have the first. We are honored to support My Place and other hotels like them in Washington and in communities throughout the country. With one powerful voice, we are working together to advance the industry’s agenda with policymakers and ensure they can continue to grow and thrive.”

My Place will also serve the association through several committees this year. Campbell will take seats on AHLA’s Industry Advocacy Committee as well as the General Counsel Committee while Ngoc Thach, My Place director of public relations, will serve the association’s Communications Committee.