Industry NewsStonebridge, Stout NYC Hospitality Group Introduce New Era for The MC Hotel,...
Industry NewsManagement

Stonebridge, Stout NYC Hospitality Group Introduce New Era for The MC Hotel, Autograph Collection

By LODGING Staff
The MC Hotel
Photo Credit: The MC Hotel

MONTCLAIR, New Jersey—Stonebridge announced it has added The MC Hotel, Autograph Collection in Montclair, New Jersey, to its portfolio. In tandem, Stout NYC Hospitality Group has been named the exclusive food and beverage operator for the property, marking its official expansion into New Jersey.

The eight-story, 159-room lifestyle hotel, owned in partnership with CSP MC Partners LP, an affiliate of Circle Squared Alternative Investments led by chief executive officer Jeff Sica, offers panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline from its rooftop lounge and over 8,000 square feet of flexible meeting space. The hotel showcases a curated art collection with works from local and national artists.

“The MC Hotel, Autograph Collection is an exceptional asset in a thriving market, and we are proud to welcome it to our managed family,” said Rob Smith, president and chief executive officer of Stonebridge. “Its vibrant location and strong cultural ties make it a perfect fit for our lifestyle portfolio.”

Stout NYC Hospitality Group now operates Alto Rooftop, the only rooftop in Montclair, and Allegory Restaurant & Bar. Both venues are set to undergo significant renovations and rebranding in collaboration with hotel ownership later this year, including the launch of a new coastal Mediterranean concept adjacent to the hotel.

“The partnership with The MC Hotel, Autograph Collection feels like a natural fit given Montclair’s dynamic scene and proximity to NYC,” said Percy Rodriguez, chief operating officer of Stout NYC Hospitality Group. “We’re excited to bring our elevated take on hospitality across the river.”

Chef Dan Drohan will lead the refreshed vision for both restaurants’ menus. The menus will include a cocktail program with a selection of craft beers and premium pours, including Guinness.

Situated in Montclair near Wellmont Theater, Montclair State University, and the Montclair Art Museum, the hotel provides guests access to cultural events such as the Montclair Jazz and Film Festivals.

Previous article
AHLA Issues Statement on Senate Passage of Reconciliation Package
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Industry News

AHLA Issues Statement on Senate Passage of Reconciliation Package

LODGING Staff -
WASHINGTON—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) issued the following statement from its president and chief executive officer, Rosanna Maietta, following the inclusion of...
Fairmont Tokyo
Industry News

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Debuts in Japan With Opening of Fairmont Tokyo

LODGING Staff -
NEW YORK—Fairmont Hotels & Resorts announced its debut in Japan with the opening of Fairmont Tokyo. The milestone was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony...
Technology

Duetto Launches GameTime RMS

LODGING Staff -
SAN FRANCISCO, California—Duetto announced the launch of GameTime, a streamlined revenue management system (RMS) designed specifically for select-service and limited-service hotel brands. GameTime offers a...
Grand Hyatt Washington
Design

Grand Hyatt Washington Unveils Renovated Guestrooms, Expanded Grand Club Lounge

LODGING Staff -
WASHINGTON—Grand Hyatt Washington announced the unveiling of its newly renovated 902 guestrooms, 31 reimagined suites, and expanded Grand Club lounge, marking a significant milestone...
Finance & Development

Sonesta Executes Definitive Agreement With AKEN Hotels & Resorts

LODGING Staff -
NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced the execution of a strategic alliance with AKEN Hotels & Resorts LLC. This definitive agreement marks a significant...
TownePlace Suites by Marriott Ventura Oxnard
Finance & Development

DKN Hotels Opens TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Oxnard, California

LODGING Staff -
OXNARD, California—TownePlace Suites by Marriott Ventura Oxnard has officially opened its doors. Located in the RiverPark neighborhood, the hotel is just a short walk...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Industry News

AHLA Issues Statement on Senate Passage of Reconciliation Package

LODGING Staff -
Fairmont Tokyo
Industry News

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Debuts in Japan With Opening of Fairmont...

LODGING Staff -