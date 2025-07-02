MONTCLAIR, New Jersey—Stonebridge announced it has added The MC Hotel, Autograph Collection in Montclair, New Jersey, to its portfolio. In tandem, Stout NYC Hospitality Group has been named the exclusive food and beverage operator for the property, marking its official expansion into New Jersey.

The eight-story, 159-room lifestyle hotel, owned in partnership with CSP MC Partners LP, an affiliate of Circle Squared Alternative Investments led by chief executive officer Jeff Sica, offers panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline from its rooftop lounge and over 8,000 square feet of flexible meeting space. The hotel showcases a curated art collection with works from local and national artists.

“The MC Hotel, Autograph Collection is an exceptional asset in a thriving market, and we are proud to welcome it to our managed family,” said Rob Smith, president and chief executive officer of Stonebridge. “Its vibrant location and strong cultural ties make it a perfect fit for our lifestyle portfolio.”

Stout NYC Hospitality Group now operates Alto Rooftop, the only rooftop in Montclair, and Allegory Restaurant & Bar. Both venues are set to undergo significant renovations and rebranding in collaboration with hotel ownership later this year, including the launch of a new coastal Mediterranean concept adjacent to the hotel.

“The partnership with The MC Hotel, Autograph Collection feels like a natural fit given Montclair’s dynamic scene and proximity to NYC,” said Percy Rodriguez, chief operating officer of Stout NYC Hospitality Group. “We’re excited to bring our elevated take on hospitality across the river.”

Chef Dan Drohan will lead the refreshed vision for both restaurants’ menus. The menus will include a cocktail program with a selection of craft beers and premium pours, including Guinness.

Situated in Montclair near Wellmont Theater, Montclair State University, and the Montclair Art Museum, the hotel provides guests access to cultural events such as the Montclair Jazz and Film Festivals.