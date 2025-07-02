Dreamscape Hospitality Adds Cougar Ridge Resort to Portfolio

Industry NewsDreamscape Hospitality Adds Cougar Ridge Resort to Portfolio
By LODGING Staff
DALLAS, Texas—Dreamscape Hospitality has added Cougar Ridge Resort in Torrey, Utah, to its portfolio.

The property is located in Utah’s red rock country just outside Capitol Reef National Park. Accommodations include guestrooms and suites in the Grand Lodge and newly built two-bedroom villas. Additionally, guests can enjoy the resort’s outdoor pool, e-bike rentals, complimentary breakfast, curated guest-exclusive events, and access to the region’s top outdoor attractions.

“Cougar Ridge is a standout property in a spectacular setting, and we’re thrilled to support its continued growth,” said Adam Patenaude, president of Dreamscape Hospitality. “Our goal is to help properties like Cougar Ridge thrive by bringing scalable solutions, industry expertise, and personalized strategy that allow on-site teams to focus on delivering unforgettable guest experiences.”

Cougar Ridge Resort will soon undergo an expansion with the addition of a new restaurant and a range of amenities.

“Partnering with Dreamscape allows us to strengthen the operational backbone of Cougar Ridge while staying focused on what makes this place so special — unforgettable guest experiences rooted in the beauty and spirit of southern Utah,” said Gary Bagley, owner of Cougar Ridge Resort. “As we expand the property with new amenities and offerings, having the right strategic support in place is essential. We’re excited for what’s ahead.”

