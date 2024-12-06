WASHINGTON—Due to the Thanksgiving calendar shift, the U.S. hotel industry reported lower year-over-year performance comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through November 30, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance November 24-30, 2024 Percentage change from comparable week in 2023 Occupancy: 50.0 percent (down 7.7 percent) ADR: $141.09 (down 3.0 percent) RevPAR: $70.59 (down 10.5 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa reported the largest year-over-year increases in occupancy (up 13.2 percent to 69.0 percent) and RevPAR (up 22.6 percent to $106.16).

Oahu posted the highest ADR lift (up 12.8 percent to $286.39).

Overall, 19 of the Top 25 Markets reported a decline in RevPAR, with Las Vegas registering the steepest drop (down 56.0 percent to $86.03).