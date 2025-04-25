KAHULUI, Hawaii—Hampton Inn & Suites Maui North Shore, operated by Springboard Hospitality, announced the opening of its newly built 136-room oceanfront hotel. Located on the site of the Maui Palms Hotel, the property blends modern comfort with Hawaiian hospitality. The hotel is owned by Peachtree Group. Set along the shores of Kahului Bay, Hampton Inn & Suites Maui North Shore highlights the cultural history of the region.

“We’re beyond excited to welcome guests to Hampton Inn & Suites Maui North Shore this spring and to contribute to the island’s positive tourism resurgence,” says Serkan Hizliok, area general manager of Hampton Inn & Suites Maui North Shore. “From thoughtful design to culturally immersive experiences, every detail of the property is deeply inspired by the spirit of Maui, and we’re proud to offer an experience guests won’t find anywhere else.”

Comfort & Convenience by the Coast

Hampton Inn & Suites Maui North Shore includes 136 guest rooms, including ocean-view suites, with options for king or double queen beds, as well as connecting and ADA-accessible accommodations. Each room offers views of either Haleakala or the Kahului bay and comes equipped with amenities like a mini-fridge, microwave, coffee maker, in-room safe, iron and ironing board, and luggage rack.

Design That Honors the Land

The hotel’s design reflects the natural strength and resources of its surroundings, incorporating local elements that tie back to Maui’s culture. Key design elements include a traditional Hawaiian-inspired porte cochère and color schemes inspired by the surrounding beaches, greenery, and tones of the Pacific Ocean—bringing the outside in with calming blues, sandy neutrals, and organic textures.

The property also incorporates locally inspired artwork, including a large mural designed and painted by Maui-based artist Alexandra Underwood, which is displayed in the hotel lobby. The mural captures the essence of Wailuku Moku’s skyline with a depiction of the mountains and landscape. Native plants such as pohinahina and loulu palms are woven into the design. Serving as a tribute to Maui’s environment, the piece blends the beauty of the island’s surroundings with cultural significance.

Cultural Experiences & Amenities

Hampton Inn & Suites Maui North Shore offers Hawaiian experiences that connect guests to the island’s culture and traditions. Upon arrival, guests are welcomed with a traditional Oshibori ceremony, where essential oil-infused towels are provided to relax and refresh. Additionally, the property hosts a nightly Sunset Ceremony, where the day’s end is signaled by the blowing of the conch. Guests can also take part in daily lei-making classes, offering a hands-on way to learn a Hawaiian tradition.

Hampton Inn & Suites Maui North Shore offers a range of amenities, including an ocean-facing pool with panoramic views of Kahului Bay, a fitness center, pet-friendly guest rooms, free daily breakfast, and beach amenities such as chairs, towels, and umbrellas—all included through the hotel’s amenity fee. Located five minutes from Kahului Airport, the hotel also offers a complimentary airport shuttle.

The Palms Bar & Bites, Opening Summer 2025

The Palms Bar & Bites is set to open later this summer with casual bites and tropical cocktails served in the restaurant’s indoor and outdoor patio space, along with poolside service.