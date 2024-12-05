WASHINGTON—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) urged congressional leaders to take up important legislation that would protect consumers from hidden fees in their hotel booking journey before the 118th Congress ends Jan. 3, 2025.

In a letter to House and Senate leaders, AHLA President and CEO Rosanna Maietta called on lawmakers to move lodging fee transparency legislation—the House-passed No Hidden FEES Act or the Senate’s Hotel Fees Transparency Act—to President Biden’s desk. These bills would protect consumers by establishing a single and transparent nationwide standard for mandatory lodging fee displays.

Maietta also called on lawmakers to take up the HOTEL Act, which would encourage federal workers traveling for business to stay in hotels with anti-human trafficking programs.

AHLA has rallied hoteliers around policies to protect consumers and guests and has led recent efforts to establish a federal standard for lodging fee transparency. Additionally, the AHLA Foundation’s No Room for Trafficking initiative has been helping hoteliers identify and stop instances of human trafficking since 2019.

In her letter, Maietta also urged Congress to pass two other key pieces of legislation: the Closing the Workforce Gap Act, which would help hoteliers cope with the nationwide labor shortage, and the Red Tape Reduction Act, which would help account for substantial sums of unreported income within the short-term rental industry.

“From growing the workforce, to protecting consumers, preventing human trafficking, and cutting red tape, these commonsense, bipartisan policies are a win-win for hoteliers, employees, and consumers. We encourage lawmakers to support their swift passage,” said Maietta.

The hotel industry supports nearly 1 in 25 U.S. jobs, and this year hotels are projected to pay employees a record $123 billion in wages, salaries, and other compensation while generating nearly $83.4 billion in tax revenue.

