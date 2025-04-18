CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Continues Mixed Yearly Performance Comparisons

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported mixed year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through April 12, 2025.

U.S. Hotel Performance

April 6 – April 12, 2025

Percentage change from comparable week in 2024

Occupancy: 65.6 percent (down 0.3 percent)

ADR: $162.72 (up 0.5 percent)

RevPAR: $106.81 (up 0.2 percent)

Year-over-year percentage changes were lower due to comparison against the week of the total solar eclipse in 2024.

Among the Top 25 Markets, San Francisco saw the largest occupancy increase (up 17.1 percent to 65.1 percent).

Orlando reported the highest gains in ADR (up 12.1 percent to $230.05) and RevPAR (up 23.8 percent to $167.47).

The largest RevPAR drops were seen in Philadelphia (down 18.5 percent to $108.85) and Dallas (down 17.1 percent to $98.63).