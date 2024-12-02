CoStar: Thanksgiving Calendar Shift Positively Impacts U.S. Hotel Performance

By
LODGING Staff
-
U.S. hotel industry

WASHINGTON—Due to the Thanksgiving calendar shift, the U.S. hotel industry reported higher year-over-year performance comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Nov. 23, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance
November 17-23, 2024
Percentage change from comparable week in 2023
Occupancy59.7 percent (up 20.7 percent)
ADR$150.49 (up 8.6 percent)
RevPAR$89.80 (up 31.1 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Seattle reported the largest year-over-year occupancy increase (up 62.9 percent to 76.7 percent).

Chicago posted the highest lifts in ADR (up 43.8 percent to $181.36) and RevPAR (up 113.7 percent to $127.91).

Oahu was the only market to register a RevPAR decline (down 22.7 percent to $176.10).

